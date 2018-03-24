 


Reader: Get Out of Our State, Kid Rock
Miles Chrisinger

Westword Staff | March 24, 2018 | 6:45am
After we posted a slideshow of Kid Rock's March 20, 2018, Pepsi Center performance and titled it "American Bad Ass Kid Rock Played Denver's Pepsi Center," some readers lost it. Says Jonathan:

This headline just made me lose almost all respect I previously had for Westword.

Adds Ted:

Bad ass or just smells like bad ass?

Asks Carey:

Is this subtle humor? Most bands/singers get press before a performance happens, but this...

But other readers had bigger concerns. Brad wonders:

Kid Rock is...still a...thing?

And John writes:

Who cares? Get out of our state, punk.  

Kid Rock performed at the Pepsi Center on March 20.
Kid Rock has had his problems pulling off an unholy mix of country, rock, rap and metal, and has deserved some of the ribbing he's received.

"American bad ass" is not our assessment of the artist. It's the title of his paean to himself, a song ripe with charming lyrics like this: "Give the next generation a big 'fuck you'/Who knew I'd blow up like Oklahoma/Said fuck high school, pissed on my diploma/Smell the aroma, check my hits/I know it stinks in here, ’cause I'm the shit."

What do you think about Kid Rock? Is he an American bad ass? Or just an ass? The shit? Or just plain shit? Post a comment or send your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

