Kiefer Sutherland Is Bringing His Old-Timey Country Music to Boulder in May

EXPAND Kiefer Sutherland will be playing songs from his debut album, Down in a Hole, at the Fox Theatre on May 10 during his Not Enough Whiskey tour. Kiefer Sutherland's Facebook page.

You probably know Kiefer Sutherland best for his iconic performances as a teen, in movies like Stand by Me and The Lost Boys, and later as an adult in A Time to Kill and even Lars Von Trier's art-house film, Melancholia. Now, it's time to meet Kiefer Sutherland the country musician. Sutherland will bring his songs about hard drinking and lost love to Boulder on May 10.

This isn't Sutherland's first rodeo outside of acting. Starting in 1992, he worked as a cattle rancher and roped steers, traveling the country competing on the United States Team Rodeo Championships circuit. In 2002, he and his best friend, Jude Cole, launched a small record label, Ironworks, focused on giving local musicians a chance at securing a national audience.

It wasn't until 2015 that Cole saw potential in songs Sutherland was writing for other artists and encouraged him to write more and lay down some tracks. Sutherland crafted nine more songs, showcased on his debut album Down in a Hole. Now, he's taking his act on the road.

"It's the closest thing I've ever had to a journal or diary. All of these songs are pulled from my own personal experiences," he said in a statement. "There is something very satisfying about being able to look back on my own life, good times and bad, and express those sentiments in music. As much as I have enjoyed the writing and recording process, I am experiencing great joy now being able to play these songs to a live audience, which was something I hadn't counted on."

Sutherland will play at 8 p.m. on May 10 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, and cost $25. For more information, go to the Fox Theatre website.

