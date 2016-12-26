Killswitch Engage and Anthrax and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Anthrax teams up with Killswitch Engage at the Fillmore Auditorium in April. Aaron Thackeray

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax will bring their co-headlining Killthrax tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, April 28. The Devil Wears Prada opens. Tickets ($29.50/$35) are on sale now.

The KS 107.5 Snow Show, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, January 21; tickets ($20) are on sale now.

Celtic Woman's Voices of Angels North American tour will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 6; tickets ($25.50-$110.50) go on sale on Thursday, December 22.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Dead Floyd: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Exmag: With Paul Basic, TNERTLE (solo), Ryan Viser, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $8/$12.

Juno What?!: Very special all star lineup feat. Joey Porter (The Motet), Steve Swatkins (Allen Stone), Garrett Sayers (The Motet) and Dave Watts (The Motet), Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Manic Focus: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

TAUK: Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $15.

Ugly God and Wintertime: Mon., March 6, 9 p.m., $15/$18.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Alterbeast: With Depths Of Hatred, Aenimus, Aethere, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

The Body Rampant: With Oh, Whale, The Greatest Generation, Mon., Jan. 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Templo: With Somatost, Calvin Hobbes, DropLitz, Snubluck, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



BOULDER THEATER

The People's Inaugural Ball: Featuring Hazel Miller, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$50, peoplesballboulder.org.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

5th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration: Feat. Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley tribute). With Project 432 and special guests, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

Barclay Crenshaw: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Exmag: With Casual Commander, Mikey Thunder, Aaron Bordas, Wed., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $5/$10

Father Son Orchestra: Feat. Rob Barraco and Rob Eaton (Phil Lesh & Friends/Dark Star Orchestra), Robin Sylvester (RatDog), Rob Eaton Jr. and Thomas Barraco. With The Trevor Jones Band and special guests. A concert to benefit the Harm Reduction Action Center, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $20.

Fortunate Youth: With Josh Heinrichs and Iya Terra, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $13/$15.

Juno What?!: Very special all star lineup feat. Joey Porter (The Motet), Steve Swatkins (Allen Stone), Garrett Sayers (The Motet) and Dave Watts (The Motet), Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Marco Benevento: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Sammy Adams: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Ugly God and Wintertime: Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $15/$18.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax: With the Devil Wears Prada, Fri., April 28, 6 & 7 p.m., $29.50/$35

KS 107.5 Snow Show: Featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Sat., Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20.



FOX THEATRE

Bleep Bloop: Wed., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $13/$15.

The Growlers: Sun., March 12, 9 p.m., $25.

Space Jesus: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $15/$17.50.



GOTHIC THEATRE

William Singe/Alex Aiono: Wed., March 8, 9 p.m., $25.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Analog Son: With Colony Funk, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

Authority Zero: With Hey Smith, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

SoDown: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $8/$10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene: Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Kevin Abstract: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Phocust: With Crepitus, NDEVR, Taylor Franklyn, Tuboat, Sat., Jan. 21, 10:30 p.m., $8-$10.

Royal Teeth: Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Üfer: With Lyfyd, Sun., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Viceroy: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $18-$22.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

The Deer: Wed., March 1, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Dinosaur Pile Up: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $12.

Eisley: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

The Heartstring Hunters: With Many Mountains, Sun., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

The Japanese House: Wed., March 1, 9:30 p.m., $15.75-$18.

Moving Units Presents The Songs of Joy Division: With Viktor Fiction, Soviet, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa: Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

Slow Caves (EP Release): With Oko Tygra, the Outfit, Bitter Suns, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

The Burial Plot: With Remain and Sustain, Fortune's Fool, Sat., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $10.

Carnifex: With Fallujah, Rings of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn, Sun., Feb. 5, 6 p.m., $17-$20.

Enemy in I: With Sorry No Sympathy, Fist Thrower, Vaalbara, Victim Culture, Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $10.

Marc Rizzo: With Lody Kong, Thu., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Silent Planet: With Hail The Sun, Dayseeker, Ghost Key, Wed., Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., $13-$15.

William Control: With Andy Black, Tue., Jan. 31, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Body Rampant: Sun., Jan. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

The Late Ones: Thu., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Marty Grimes: Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Naked Walrus: With Meeting House, Wed., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $10.

Punk Against Trump (Inauguration Day Party): With Three Grams, Allout Helter, Cheap Perfume, Screwtape, The New Narrative, Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $10.



OGDEN THEATRE

Bro Safari: With Bleep Bloop and Jaykode, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $27.50-$35.

G. Love & Special Sauce: With City of the Sun, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

TAUK: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Celtic Woman: Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$110.50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Alex & Sierra: Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., $12.

Pat McGee: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Peter White: Fri., April 7, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$35.

Tim and Chitty of Medicine for the People: Sun., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$15.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Born of Osiris: With Volumes, Within the Ruins, Oceans Ate Alaska, Fire from the Gods, Sun., Feb. 19, 6 p.m., $10-$20.

Enter Shikari: With Being As An Ocean, Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Max & Iggor Cavalera: With Immolation, Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., $22-$25.

Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour: With Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Goatwhore, Allegaeon, Mon., March 6, 5 p.m., $20-$22.

State Champs: With Against The Current, With Confidence, Don Broco, Fri., April 14, 6:30 p.m., $19.99-$23.

