The airwaves are being hijacked by Christmas music.EXPAND
Colorado Children's Chorale

The Nightmare Begins: KOSI 101.1 Sullies the Radio With 24/7 Christmas Music

Kyle Harris | November 17, 2017 | 11:00am
AA

Christmas music means a lot to Christians and devotees of that jolly, bearded god of capitalist excess, Santa Clause.

Those true believers and frenzied consumers can all be happy that the eclectic pop station KOSI 101.1 is sacrificing its precious airwaves to the spirit of Christmas — 24/7 — starting early, today, November 17.

“There’s nothing like Christmas in Colorado, and there’s nothing like a KOSI Christmas,” says KOSI Program Director Andy Holt in a statement. “We’re thrilled to once again bring our listeners their favorite sounds of the season, from traditional classics to today’s greatest holiday hits.”

The channel will blast old crooners like Bing Crosby, Andy Williams and Burl Ives, singing songs written by Jews for Christians, alongside the chalk-on-nails horrorshow of contemporary Christmas music wailed by the likes of Mariah Carey, Michael Buble and Rod Stewart.

If the horror of “Jingle Bells” and “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night” (if only it really were) blasting over the speakers of big box stores wasn’t enough to bludgeon you into the holiday spirit, you can turn on KOSI 101.1 for your red and green injection now.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

