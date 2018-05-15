Lady Antebellum will headline SeriesFest.

The international television festival SeriesFest has announced that pop-country sensation Lady Antebellum will headline a Red Rocks event on Monday, June 25. The festival runs June 22 to 27.

The Monday evening concert, billed as the festival's "Centerpiece" event, will open with a screening of Paramount Network's original series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect combo for our Centerpiece event than the award-winning country music team Lady Antebellum, along with Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone on the big screen at the iconic Red Rocks,” said SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook in a statement.