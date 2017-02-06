menu

Lady Gaga's Denver Bound, She Announces After the Super Bowl

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 8:56 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Lady Gaga is coming back to Denver.
Lady Gaga is coming back to Denver.
Aaron Thackery
Last night, Lady Gaga rocked the Super Bowl halftime show and a few hours later announced her upcoming "Joanne" world tour on Twitter.

Here is the promotional ad for the tour that she posted to Twitter.

She'll play the Pepsi Center on December 12, 2017. Tickets go on sale February 20.

Her 48-show tour takes her from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Salt Lake City, with stops along the way in Berlin, London and Paris.

Check out her Super Bowl performance on her Vevo page, below.


Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

