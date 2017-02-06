Lady Gaga's Denver Bound, She Announces After the Super Bowl
|
Lady Gaga is coming back to Denver.
Aaron Thackery
Last night, Lady Gaga rocked the Super Bowl halftime show and a few hours later announced her upcoming "Joanne" world tour on Twitter.
THE JOANNE WORLD TOUR IS COMING.— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
Here is the promotional ad for the tour that she posted to Twitter.
Check out the promotional ad for Lady Gaga's upcoming Joanne world tour! See all dates here: https://t.co/ouIWCxYKOd pic.twitter.com/I8U6TzuDqN— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017
She'll play the Pepsi Center on December 12, 2017. Tickets go on sale February 20.
Her 48-show tour takes her from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Salt Lake City, with stops along the way in Berlin, London and Paris.
Check out her Super Bowl performance on her Vevo page, below.
Watch Lady Gaga's full performance at the #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime Show! https://t.co/YN8RZmzFUr— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017
Related Location
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra
TicketsMon., Feb. 6, 7:00pm
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 3
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:00pm
-
Invogue Records Unplugged Tour
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 8:00pm
-
"Hopeless Romantics"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!