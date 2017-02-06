Lady Gaga's Denver Bound, She Announces After the Super Bowl

Lady Gaga is coming back to Denver.

Last night, Lady Gaga rocked the Super Bowl halftime show and a few hours later announced her upcoming "Joanne" world tour on Twitter.

THE JOANNE WORLD TOUR IS COMING. — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017

Here is the promotional ad for the tour that she posted to Twitter.

Check out the promotional ad for Lady Gaga's upcoming Joanne world tour! See all dates here: https://t.co/ouIWCxYKOd pic.twitter.com/I8U6TzuDqN — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017

She'll play the Pepsi Center on December 12, 2017. Tickets go on sale February 20.

Her 48-show tour takes her from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Salt Lake City, with stops along the way in Berlin, London and Paris.

Check out her Super Bowl performance on her Vevo page, below.