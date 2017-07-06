Laid Back Festival and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
Sheryl Crown headlines the Laid Back Festival.
Jim Bricker via Houston Press
The Laid Back Festival continues in the spirit of the late Gregg Allman, who co-founded the music, drink and food gala in 2015. It returns to Red Rocks on Sunday, October 1, with Sheryl Crow, Ben Rector, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the London Souls, and Quaker City Night Hawks. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.
Brooklyn-based Afrobeat/funk act the Budos Band headlines the Gothic Theatre on Sunday, August 27. Tickets ($20.75-$55) go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.
Mexican singer Ana Gabriel comes to the Bellco Theatre on Wednesday, November 22. Tickets ($49-$149) go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Whethan: With Bearson and Opia, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Ana Gabriel: Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $49-$149.
1st Annual Sizzlefest: Sat., Sept. 2, 2 p.m., free.
Austin Sutton Memorial Show: Thu., July 27, 6 p.m., free.
Brotha Lynch Hung: Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Loud Summer: Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Shatterproof and AVOID: Sat., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Haley Reinhart: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $23.
Jake Miller: Mon., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Rally ’Round the Family (Rage Against the Machine tribute): Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $13.
San Fermin: Wed., Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m., $16.50.
My Favorite Murder Live: With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark., Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $40/VIP $121.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Brad Parsons Band: With Still Stompers and Sour Bridges, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Mama's Cookin': With Smoked Out Soul, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $12/-$15.
Tatanka: With Red Sage (album release)., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Through the Roots: Thu., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Zoogma: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet: Sat., Aug. 19, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 20, 5 & 7:30 p.m., $15-$35.
G4SHi: Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $14-$17.
LYFTD: Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Married on a Monday: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Angus & Julia Stone: Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $25.
The Budos Band: With Hanni El Khatib, Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20.75-$55.
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley: Thu., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $35.75-$65.
SZA: With Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $25.50-$50.
Sera Cahoone: Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Taiwan Housing Project: Sun., Aug. 6, 8:30 p.m., $10.
The Hollow Hearted: With Wake the Bat, Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Keef Duster: With Urn, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Lea Luna: Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Berated: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
OmenXIII: With JGRXXN, Freewill, Kold-Blooded, Paperrouteboy$, Never Goofy, DJ Andyson, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $10.
Pink Hawks: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Hellgrammites: With Giardia, No More Excuses, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Shatterproof and AVOID: Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Raven Black: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $12.
Laid Back Festival: Featuring Sheryl Crow, Ben Rector, Jaimoe's Jassz Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the London Souls, Quaker City Night Hawks, Sun., Oct. 1, 5 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
2 Blondes All Breed Rescue Benefit Show: Feat. Come Forth by Day, the Burial Plot, Remain and Sustain, Dissonance in Design, Albert the Cannibal, Venom and Valor, Fri., Aug. 25, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Children of Bodom: With Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $25-$28.
