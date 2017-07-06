menu

Laid Back Festival and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Queers' Joe Queer Once Fought Nazis. Now He's Being Called One


Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Sheryl Crown headlines the Laid Back Festival.
Sheryl Crown headlines the Laid Back Festival.
Jim Bricker via Houston Press
A A

The Laid Back Festival continues in the spirit of the late Gregg Allman, who co-founded the music, drink and food gala in 2015. It returns to Red Rocks on Sunday, October 1, with Sheryl Crow, Ben Rector, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the London Souls, and Quaker City Night Hawks. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

Brooklyn-based Afrobeat/funk act the Budos Band headlines the Gothic Theatre on Sunday, August 27. Tickets ($20.75-$55) go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

Mexican singer Ana Gabriel comes to the Bellco Theatre on Wednesday, November 22. Tickets ($49-$149) go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Whethan: With Bearson and Opia, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

BELLCO THEATRE

Ana Gabriel: Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $49-$149.

THE BLACK SHEEP

1st Annual Sizzlefest: Sat., Sept. 2, 2 p.m., free.
Austin Sutton Memorial Show: Thu., July 27, 6 p.m., free.
Brotha Lynch Hung: Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Loud Summer: Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Shatterproof and AVOID: Sat., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Haley Reinhart: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $23.
Jake Miller: Mon., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Rally ’Round the Family (Rage Against the Machine tribute): Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $13.
San Fermin: Wed., Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m., $16.50.

BOULDER THEATER

My Favorite Murder Live: With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark., Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $40/VIP $121.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Brad Parsons Band: With Still Stompers and Sour Bridges, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Mama's Cookin': With Smoked Out Soul, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $12/-$15.
Tatanka: With Red Sage (album release)., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Through the Roots: Thu., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Zoogma: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

DAZZLE

Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet: Sat., Aug. 19, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 20, 5 & 7:30 p.m., $15-$35.

FOX THEATRE

G4SHi: Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $14-$17.

GLOBE HALL

LYFTD: Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Married on a Monday: Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $5-$10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Angus & Julia Stone: Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $25.
The Budos Band: With Hanni El Khatib, Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20.75-$55.
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley: Thu., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $35.75-$65.
SZA: With Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $25.50-$50.

HI-DIVE

Sera Cahoone: Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Taiwan Housing Project: Sun., Aug. 6, 8:30 p.m., $10.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Hollow Hearted: With Wake the Bat, Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Keef Duster: With Urn, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Lea Luna: Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Berated: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
OmenXIII: With JGRXXN, Freewill, Kold-Blooded, Paperrouteboy$, Never Goofy, DJ Andyson, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $10.
Pink Hawks: Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Hellgrammites: With Giardia, No More Excuses, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Shatterproof and AVOID: Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Raven Black: Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $12.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Laid Back Festival: Featuring Sheryl Crow, Ben Rector, Jaimoe's Jassz Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the London Souls, Quaker City Night Hawks, Sun., Oct. 1, 5 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

2 Blondes All Breed Rescue Benefit Show: Feat. Come Forth by Day, the Burial Plot, Remain and Sustain, Dissonance in Design, Albert the Cannibal, Venom and Valor, Fri., Aug. 25, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Children of Bodom: With Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $25-$28.

