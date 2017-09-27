Lana Del Rey Is Bringing Her Lust for Life Tour to Denver

Lana Del Rey has announced a 24-city tour, supporting her Billboard chart-topping album Lust for Life. The tour will launch in Minneapolis on January 5, 2018.
She will perform at Denver Pepsi Center, along with Jhene Aiko, on January 7, 2018.
Fans who make purchases from her online store before 10:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, will be eligible for pre-sale tickets, which will begin on Setpember 29, at Del Rey's website.
General ticket sales start at 10 a.m., Monday, October 2, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and by phone at 303-893-8497. Admission costs $39.50 to $125.
