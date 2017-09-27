 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey
Timothy Norris

Lana Del Rey Is Bringing Her Lust for Life Tour to Denver

Kyle Harris | September 27, 2017 | 2:42pm
AA

Lana Del Rey has announced a 24-city tour, supporting her Billboard chart-topping album Lust for Life. The tour will launch in Minneapolis on January 5, 2018.

She will perform at Denver Pepsi Center, along with Jhene Aiko, on January 7, 2018.

Fans who make purchases from her online store before 10:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, will be eligible for pre-sale tickets, which will begin on Setpember 29, at Del Rey's website.

General ticket sales start at 10 a.m., Monday, October 2, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and by phone at 303-893-8497. Admission costs $39.50 to $125.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >