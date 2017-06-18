Feel the Funk at La Rumba During the Westword Music Showcase
|
Eric Gruneisen
Denver's hottest club for all things Latin, La Rumba has been a staple of the Denver club scene since 1997, earning a loyal following of dance and music lovers.
Today the club at 99 West Ninth Avenue is known for its impeccable sound system as well as its weekly events, which include salsa DJs on Thursday; salsa, merengue and more on Latin Fridays; and a dance party featuring live salsa bands on Saturday. For those who aren't yet comfortable with their dance-floor technique, the club also offers lessons with trained instructors Monday through Wednesday.
And on Saturday, June 24, at the Westword Music Showcase, the club will feature some of Denver's grooviest Latin and funk acts, including La Pompe, GoStar, Roka Hueka, The Other Black, Los Mocochetes, Gumbo le Funque and ATOMGA. Here's the schedule:
Noon-12:40 p.m.
La Pompe
12:55-1:35
GoStar
1:50-2:30
Rosa Hueka
2:45-3:25
The Other Black
3:40-4:20
Los Mocochetes
Upcoming Events
-
Global Dance Festival - Saturday Pass
TicketsSat., Jul. 22, 3:00pm
-
Lee Dewyze
TicketsMon., Jul. 24, 8:00pm
-
Cordovas
TicketsWed., Jul. 26, 8:00pm
-
Ces Cru
TicketsThu., Jul. 27, 7:00pm
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
4:35-5:15
Gumbo le Funque
5:30-6:10
ATOMGA
Be sure to check out Denver's best Latin and funk at La Rumba at the Westword Music Showcase, June 24. Find tickets and more info here. And if you're looking for a bargain, check out the Showcase Squad Pack, which includes four general admission tickets at a discounted rate for a limited time only. Each general admission ticket gets you access to all of the participating venues, including the two outdoor stages, as well as the merchandise village. Buy the Squad Pack here.
Related Event
-
Sat., Jun. 24, 1:00pm
Related Location
99 W. 9th Ave.
Denver, CO 80204
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Demun Jones
TicketsThu., Jul. 20, 8:00pm
-
Global Dance Festival - Friday Pass
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 3:00pm
-
Rooney
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 7:00pm
-
"Rock of Aging"
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!