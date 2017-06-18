menu

Rock Out at the Westword Music Showcase at Stoney's


Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By John Nicholl
Feel the Funk at La Rumba During the Westword Music Showcase
Eric Gruneisen
Denver's hottest club for all things Latin, La Rumba has been a staple of the Denver club scene since 1997, earning a loyal following of dance and music lovers.

Today the club at 99 West Ninth Avenue is known for its impeccable sound system as well as its weekly events, which include salsa DJs on Thursday; salsa, merengue and more on Latin Fridays; and a dance party featuring live salsa bands on Saturday.  For those who aren't yet comfortable with their dance-floor technique, the club also offers lessons with trained instructors Monday through Wednesday.

And on Saturday, June 24, at the Westword Music Showcase, the club will feature some of Denver's grooviest Latin and funk acts, including La Pompe, GoStar, Roka Hueka, The Other Black, Los Mocochetes, Gumbo le Funque and ATOMGA. Here's the schedule:

Noon-12:40 p.m.
La Pompe

12:55-1:35
GoStar

1:50-2:30
Rosa Hueka

2:45-3:25
The Other Black

3:40-4:20
Los Mocochetes

4:35-5:15
Gumbo le Funque

5:30-6:10
ATOMGA

Be sure to check out Denver's best Latin and funk at La Rumba at the Westword Music Showcase, June 24. Find tickets and more info here. And if you're looking for a bargain, check out the Showcase Squad Pack, which includes four general admission tickets at a discounted rate for a limited time only. Each general admission ticket gets you access to all of the participating venues, including the two outdoor stages, as well as the merchandise village. Buy the Squad Pack here.

99 W. 9th Ave.
Denver, CO 80204

303-572-8006

facebook.com/LaRumbaDenver

