Four Ms. Lauryn Hill Music Videos to Watch Before Her Tour Hits Denver

Twenty years have passed since former Fugees member Ms. Lauryn Hill debuted as a solo artist with her Billboard 200 Chart-topping album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. To celebrate, Hill is hitting the road.

In a year dominated by nostalgia bookings — including retirement tours by the likes of Paul Simon, Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne, and hokey throwback ’90s rap tours with Vanilla Ice and company — Hill is approaching her retrospective with characteristic grace and a vision for social change.

“This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence," says Hill in a statement announcing the tour. "It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement. Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm.”