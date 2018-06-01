Westword Music Showcase Acts Perform at OMF's Blue Room

Live From the Blue Room (LFTBR) is a bi-monthly live music and interview show pairing local bands and musicians with graphic artists.
From June 2 until June 23, the local acts playing LFTBR will all be musicians that are playing both the Westword Music Showcase and Levitt Pavilion Denver this summer. The Hollow will perform on Saturday, June 2, at noon with Travis Sturm, an artist who will be keying in graphics during the songs.
Viewers and listeners can find the broadcast on:
- Denver Open Media’s current radio station, 104.7 LPFM.
- Comcast TV channels 57/881HD, and CenturyLink channels 8009/8509HD.
- Denver Open Media's social-media channels (live) and Westword and Levitt Pavilion's social-media channels after the broadcast.
Viewers can also watch portions of the broadcast live via Westword's Instagram. LFTBR will continue on after Westword Music Showcase, two Saturdays per month at noon.
Westword Music Showcase
Saturday, June 23, Golden Triangle neighborhood.
