 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The Hollow will perform at Open Media Foundation's Live From the Blue Room at noon on Saturday, June 2.EXPAND
The Hollow will perform at Open Media Foundation's Live From the Blue Room at noon on Saturday, June 2.
Photo courtesy of The Hollow

Westword Music Showcase Acts Perform at OMF's Blue Room

Kenzie Bruce | June 1, 2018 | 6:30am
AA

Live From the Blue Room (LFTBR) is a bi-monthly live music and interview show pairing local bands and musicians with graphic artists.

From June 2 until June 23, the local acts playing LFTBR will all be musicians that are playing both the Westword Music Showcase and Levitt Pavilion Denver this summer. The Hollow will perform on Saturday, June 2, at noon with Travis Sturm, an artist who will be keying in graphics during the songs.

Related Stories

Viewers and listeners can find the broadcast on:

  • Denver Open Media’s current radio station, 104.7 LPFM.
  • Comcast TV channels 57/881HD, and CenturyLink channels 8009/8509HD.
  • Denver Open Media's social-media channels (live) and Westword and Levitt Pavilion's social-media channels after the broadcast.

Viewers can also watch portions of the broadcast live via Westword's Instagram. LFTBR will continue on after Westword Music Showcase, two Saturdays per month at noon.

Westword Music Showcase
Saturday, June 23, Golden Triangle neighborhood.

 
Kenzie Bruce has been Westword’s social media editor since May 2017. She is a Mizzou photojournalism graduate and was previously the manager of communications and multimedia for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International in Atlanta.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >