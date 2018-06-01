Westword Music Showcase Acts Perform at OMF's Blue Room

The Hollow will perform at Open Media Foundation's Live From the Blue Room at noon on Saturday, June 2.

Live From the Blue Room (LFTBR) is a bi-monthly live music and interview show pairing local bands and musicians with graphic artists.

From June 2 until June 23, the local acts playing LFTBR will all be musicians that are playing both the Westword Music Showcase and Levitt Pavilion Denver this summer. The Hollow will perform on Saturday, June 2, at noon with Travis Sturm, an artist who will be keying in graphics during the songs.

Viewers and listeners can find the broadcast on:

