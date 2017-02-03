Like Beyoncé, MUNA Tackles Love, Hope and Brutal Cops
|
MUNA
Pop-music love song videos too often ignore the world in which we live, cashing in social relevance for shaking money-makers. Mostly, they're boring.
But when those videos tackle contemporary social issues head on, great things can happen: Think Beyoncé's "Lemonade" (Have a good pregnancy, Bey) or Madonna's "Like a Prayer."
Rising indie-pop band MUNA will play the Larimer Lounge at 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day. The California-based group released a new video on Friday, February 3, for “I Know a Place,” and it does what we wish more love songs would do: acknowledge that romance doesn't happen in some sort of vacuum, and that it can be colored by grim news and state violence.
In the case of this video, the subject is police brutality. Gorgeously shot, it asks profound questions: What beautiful human with a soul might be smothered beneath the mask of a riot cop, and is that person who is attacking innocent people capable of love?
The song is hopeful: "I know a place where we can go, where everyone can lay down their weapon.... Don’t be afraid of love and affection. Just lay down your weapon."
Tickets to MUNA's show at Larimer Lounge are $15. For more information, go to the Larimer Lounge website.
For now, check out the music video:
Related Event
-
Tue., Feb. 14, 8:00pmMuna
Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO
Related Location
2721 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Edison
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:00pm
-
Tracy Lawrence
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 8:00pm
-
Johnny Paparazzi
TicketsSat., Feb. 4, 7:00pm
-
"Hopeless Romantics"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!