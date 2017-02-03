menu

Like Beyoncé, MUNA Tackles Love, Hope and Brutal Cops

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 27-29


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Like Beyoncé, MUNA Tackles Love, Hope and Brutal Cops

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Like Beyoncé, MUNA Tackles Love, Hope and Brutal CopsEXPAND
MUNA
A A

Pop-music love song videos too often ignore the world in which we live, cashing in social relevance for shaking money-makers. Mostly, they're boring.

But when those videos tackle contemporary social issues head on, great things can happen: Think Beyoncé's "Lemonade" (Have a good pregnancy, Bey) or Madonna's "Like a Prayer."

Related Stories

Rising indie-pop band MUNA will play the Larimer Lounge at 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day. The California-based group released a new video on Friday, February 3, for “I Know a Place,” and it does what we wish more love songs would do: acknowledge that romance doesn't happen in some sort of vacuum, and that it can be colored by grim news and state violence.

In the case of this video, the subject is police brutality. Gorgeously shot, it asks profound questions: What beautiful human with a soul might be smothered beneath the mask of a riot cop, and is that person who is attacking innocent people capable of love?

The song is hopeful: "I know a place where we can go, where everyone can lay down their weapon.... Don’t be afraid of love and affection. Just lay down your weapon."

Tickets to MUNA's show at Larimer Lounge are $15. For more information, go to the Larimer Lounge website.

For now, check out the music video:

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Larimer Lounge
More Info
More Info

2721 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-291-1007

www.larimerlounge.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >