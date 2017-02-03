Like Beyoncé, MUNA Tackles Love, Hope and Brutal Cops

EXPAND MUNA

Pop-music love song videos too often ignore the world in which we live, cashing in social relevance for shaking money-makers. Mostly, they're boring.

But when those videos tackle contemporary social issues head on, great things can happen: Think Beyoncé's "Lemonade" (Have a good pregnancy, Bey) or Madonna's "Like a Prayer."

Rising indie-pop band MUNA will play the Larimer Lounge at 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day. The California-based group released a new video on Friday, February 3, for “I Know a Place,” and it does what we wish more love songs would do: acknowledge that romance doesn't happen in some sort of vacuum, and that it can be colored by grim news and state violence.

In the case of this video, the subject is police brutality. Gorgeously shot, it asks profound questions: What beautiful human with a soul might be smothered beneath the mask of a riot cop, and is that person who is attacking innocent people capable of love?

The song is hopeful: "I know a place where we can go, where everyone can lay down their weapon.... Don’t be afraid of love and affection. Just lay down your weapon."

Tickets to MUNA's show at Larimer Lounge are $15. For more information, go to the Larimer Lounge website.

