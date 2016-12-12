menu

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey Coming to Denver in 2017

The Best Shows in Denver This Week, December 5-8


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey Coming to Denver in 2017

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 1:23 p.m.
By Ana Campbell
Lionel Richie performing at Red Rocks in 2014.
Lionel Richie performing at Red Rocks in 2014.
Brandon Marshall
A A

He's a respected singer/songwriter and former member of the Commodors. She's a mega-pop star who can hit the shit out of some high notes. Lionel Richie and "very special guest" Mariah Carey have announced they are touring together next year.

Related Stories

The All the Hits tour will hit 35 cities and stop by the Pepsi Center on April 23, 2017. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, at altitudetickets.com.

It's kind of hard to imagine Mariah being anyone's "special guest," especially when she's described in the press release announcing their joint tour as "a music icon, a soul legend, a pop phenomenon, a breathtaking live artist and planet Earth’s best-selling female artist of all time."

See these two great voices battle it out on stage for yourself in April.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >