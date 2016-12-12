Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey Coming to Denver in 2017

Lionel Richie performing at Red Rocks in 2014. Brandon Marshall

He's a respected singer/songwriter and former member of the Commodors. She's a mega-pop star who can hit the shit out of some high notes. Lionel Richie and "very special guest" Mariah Carey have announced they are touring together next year.

The All the Hits tour will hit 35 cities and stop by the Pepsi Center on April 23, 2017. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, at altitudetickets.com.

It's kind of hard to imagine Mariah being anyone's "special guest," especially when she's described in the press release announcing their joint tour as "a music icon, a soul legend, a pop phenomenon, a breathtaking live artist and planet Earth’s best-selling female artist of all time."

See these two great voices battle it out on stage for yourself in April.

