 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
How Little Fyodor Found His Style
Karl Christian Krumpholz

How Little Fyodor Found His Style

Karl Christian Krumpholz | January 2, 2018 | 7:14am
AA

"The gig was at Boulder’s Left-Hand Books. We called it 'Wall of Genius Presents: Strange Rituals.' A regular said she was curious what the strange rituals were going to be.

How Little Fyodor Found His Style
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Related Stories

"Before then, I had never worn the weird clothing I'm famous for. That night, Ed Fowler brought outfits for me, Dena Zocher and Evan Cantor (who originally named me Little Fyodor). They consisted of utterly ridiculous shirts, ties and sports jackets from ARC thrift store. I'd never thought of dressing that way, but I took to it right away.

How Little Fyodor Found His Style
Karl Christian Krumpholz

"I was by far the least-accomplished musician. Ed and Evan told me to go on stage while they primed the audience with goofy recordings. I'm introverted, socially awkward, and had no idea what they expected. But as I stepped up in Ed's wacky clothing, I started dancing and feeling like I belonged on stage, doing weirdo things. It was a revelation! Every time I opened my mouth to 'sing,' one of the audience members started cracking up. I knew I had found my calling in life!"

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >