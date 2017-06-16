menu

Lorde's North American Tour Will Hit Denver in 2018

Lorde's North American Tour Will Hit Denver in 2018

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 8:41 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Lorde
Lorde
Pop sensation Lorde, who's dropping her second album, Melodrama, today, June 16, also announced she will be headed out on a 2018 North American tour that starts in Milwaukee on March 1, 2018, and ends in Nashville on April 15.

Her tour will hit Denver's Pepsi Center on March 5.

General tickets go on sale June 23, at 10 a.m. Visit Lorde online for more information about the album and the tour. Fans who want to take advantage of pre-sale options can sign up for Lorde's e-mail list online.

See her video for "Green Light" below.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

