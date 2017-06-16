Lorde's North American Tour Will Hit Denver in 2018

EXPAND Lorde

Pop sensation Lorde, who's dropping her second album, Melodrama, today, June 16, also announced she will be headed out on a 2018 North American tour that starts in Milwaukee on March 1, 2018, and ends in Nashville on April 15.

Her tour will hit Denver's Pepsi Center on March 5.

General tickets go on sale June 23, at 10 a.m. Visit Lorde online for more information about the album and the tour. Fans who want to take advantage of pre-sale options can sign up for Lorde's e-mail list online.

See her video for "Green Light" below.