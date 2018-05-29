 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Los Mocochetes on Touring Mexico by Bus
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Los Mocochetes on Touring Mexico by Bus

Karl Christian Krumpholz | May 29, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Joshua Randy Abeyta: “We ended up taking a commercial bus tour from Juárez to Acapulco and back. In Acapulco, we went out to a bar called Combat Wings, a LoDo-style bar with a rockin’ classic-rock cover band. After their set, we gave them our stickers, and they asked us to play the next night at El Bicho Bar. We didn’t have a drummer, but we said yes anyway ’cuz their drummer said he would sit in.

Los Mocochetes on Touring Mexico by Bus
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“The night of the set, the drummer bailed, but a random sixty-year-old dude said, ‘Vamos a ver que malos son’ [‘Let’s see how bad you are’]. He claimed he used to play with Santana, and as soon as we hit, I could not deny the possibility. He slayed it, and we followed suit with nothing but a bunch of borrowed instruments, at a tiny packed bar on the main drag in Acapulco. It’s something we’ll never forget.”

Los Mocochetes on Touring Mexico by Bus
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Los Mocochetes will play the Westword Music Showcase on Saturday, June 23. Get tickets and information at westwordshowcase.com.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >