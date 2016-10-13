Lotus, Green Day and All New Denver Concert Announcements
|
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be at the Pepsi Center next August.
Eric Gruneisen
Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill bring their Soul2Soul world tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017; tickets go on sale Friday, October 14, at 10 a.m.
Last July, Lotus released Eat the Light, the electronic outfit's first album with vocals on every song. The band headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in support of the disc on Saturday, February 18; tickets ($34.50-$40) go on sale on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, Green Day will be at 1STBANK Center with Against Me! on Wednesday, April 5; tickets go on sale Friday, October 14, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
A John Denver Rocky Mountain Christmas: Featuring Mark Cormican and Starwood, Sun., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Farewell, My Love: With Matt Skajem, Tue., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Krizz Kaliko: Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Springs Come Up: Sat., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Lil Durk: With Mikeminded and Ransteez, Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Trentemøller: Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $22.50/$25.
After the Storm: A Benefit for Haiti: With The Meditations, Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Judge Roughneck, Selasee, Intuit and The Plates, Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $20/$25.
Iration: With Protoje, Mon., Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., $22.50/$25.
Wildlight & Ayla Nereo: With Scott Nice and Ryan Herr, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Andy Frasco & the U.N.: Mon., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., free.
Cycles: With Rastasaurus and Digg, Fri., Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., $10/$15.
DeadPhish Orchestra: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
DeadPhish Orchestra & 40 Oz to Freedom: Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Joell Ortiz & AP: With Drama Tone, Ortiz, Crucial Lewis, Trayce Chapman, Thu., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
John Brown's Body: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
The Wooks: With Western Skyline, Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $5/$10.
Lotus: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $34.50/$40.
Green Day: With Against Me!, Wed., April 5, 7:30 p.m.
Aesop Rock: With Rob Sonic, DJ Zone and Homebody Sandman, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
Jaden Carlson Band: With Amoramora, Envy Alo, Wed., Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
John Brown's Body: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $16.50/$18.
The Revivalists: Wed., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $22.
Delain and Hammerfall: Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $30/$35.
Toh Kay (Tomas of Streetlight Manifesto): Mon., Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Citizen Zero: Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $10/$12.
CRX: With Streets of Laredo, the Gloomies, Mon., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Rose Hill Drive: With Other Worlds, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Echos: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $13/$16.
Emo Nite: Tue., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $5.
Planes Mistaken for Stars: Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Postcards: With Bruise, Wild Trees, Maddie's Changed, Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $10.
The Solid Ocean: With Plastic Grass, Chuck the Band, Billy, Wed., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $10.
Tonight We Rise: With Manic, Dallas Garcia, This Broken Beat, Dear, Me, Rain in July, Fri., Dec. 23, 6 p.m., $5-$8.
Victory Heights: With Devil in the Details, Anniversary, Tue., Nov. 22, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Wax: With the Palmer Squares, Wed., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bodies We've Buried: With One Way To Live, Devil County Line, Shahiye of Ra, Immortal Synn, Sun., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $10.
The Ephinjis: With the Beeves, Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Fallout Fest: With Saphyre Rayne, A Light Among Many, Echoes In Reverie, This Side of Paradise, Poets and Wolves, Freakeasy, Core Zero, Blank Canvas, Sun., Nov. 6, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
Mariner: With Life Lessons, Wed., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Circa Survive: With mewithoutyou and Turnover, Tue., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $23-$33.
Drive-By Truckers: Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $30.
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Tue., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Chris Knight: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $20.
Joey Sommerville & Jeff Bradshaw: Sat., Feb. 11, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$50.
Young Dubliners New Year's Eve Party: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $40-$60.
Kane Brown: With Jordan Rager, Sat., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $10-$90.
Mushroomhead: Mon., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $20-$35.
Nekromantix: Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $15-$30.
The Sounds: With Zipper Club and My Jerusalem, Wed., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $22.50-$25.
