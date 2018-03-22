 


Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam Bring LSD to Denver
Courtesy of the LSD Tour

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam Bring LSD to Denver

Westword Staff | March 22, 2018 | 10:50am
AA

Some tour names make sense. Others seem like they were concocted over one too many tokes. Such is the case with the LSD Tour, starring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam.

As punny as the tour name might be, this concert, which will be hitting Red Rocks Amphitheatre in August, promises to be one of the best country lineups of the summer — not that Denver is lacking in big country shows in 2018.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14.

Tickets, which run from $39.50 to $79.50, go on sale Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

