Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam Bring LSD to Denver

Some tour names make sense. Others seem like they were concocted over one too many tokes. Such is the case with the LSD Tour, starring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam.

As punny as the tour name might be, this concert, which will be hitting Red Rocks Amphitheatre in August, promises to be one of the best country lineups of the summer — not that Denver is lacking in big country shows in 2018.