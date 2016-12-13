Lupe Fiasco Concert in Denver Could Be His Last
Lupe Fiasco from a 2010 Denver show with B.o.B. (Check out the slideshow for more pics from the concert).
Aaron Thackeray
Lupe Fiasco will bring his thought-provoking hip-hop to the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15, for what could be his last performance ever.
That's if he doesn't cancel the show.
After releasing his latest song, "N.E.R.D.," a freestyle over J. Cole's "Everybody Dies," listeners flocked to Twitter to criticize the artist for anti-Semitic lyrics. The lyrics in question: "Artist gettin’ robbed before they publish/By dirty Jewish execs that think his alms from the covenant/I’ll retire when I’m tired, that’s a Firestone death/Easy to say when nobody’s there, like a microphone check."
Despite the outcry, the rapper stood by his song. In one tweet, he wrote: "Its some upright moral Jewish execs in this biz and some low down dirty awful motherfuckers that would sell they mother into slavery. Shrug."
When a Twitter follower called him out, he responded. "All dirty...dirty as hell. What's the problem?"
Listen to the song here:
After more heated exchanges with tweeters, Fiasco announced he was done with music.
See all of Fiasco's tweets on Pitchfork.com.
Tickets are still available to his Thursday night show at the Fillmore Auditorium, which has yet to be canceled. We'll update this post if that changes.
The Chicago MC releases singles that get radio play on albums that expose tense social, political and economic situations in beautifully written layers. After the election, Lupe dropped the song "Made in the USA," which exemplifies his culturally alert music in a graphic way. Fiasco has been no stranger to controversy, but typically approaches touchy subjects with poise.
Hopefully audiences will get to see the talented MC on Thursday.
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
