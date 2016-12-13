menu

Lupe Fiasco Concert in Denver Could Be His Last

SubRosa's Music Might Be Heavy, But It Also Reminds Us We're Not Alone


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Lupe Fiasco Concert in Denver Could Be His Last

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 4:10 p.m.
By Dylan White
Lupe Fiasco from a 2010 Denver show with B.o.B. (Check out the slideshow for more pics from the concert).
Lupe Fiasco from a 2010 Denver show with B.o.B. (Check out the slideshow for more pics from the concert).
Aaron Thackeray
A A

Lupe Fiasco will bring his thought-provoking hip-hop to the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, December 15, for what could be his last performance ever.

That's if he doesn't cancel the show.

After releasing his latest song, "N.E.R.D.," a freestyle over J. Cole's "Everybody Dies," listeners flocked to Twitter to criticize the artist for anti-Semitic lyrics. The lyrics in question: "Artist gettin’ robbed before they publish/By dirty Jewish execs that think his alms from the covenant/I’ll retire when I’m tired, that’s a Firestone death/Easy to say when nobody’s there, like a microphone check."

Despite the outcry, the rapper stood by his song. In one tweet, he wrote: "Its some upright moral Jewish execs in this biz and some low down dirty awful motherfuckers that would sell they mother into slavery. Shrug."

Related Stories

When a Twitter follower called him out, he responded. "All dirty...dirty as hell. What's the problem?"

Listen to the song here:

After more heated exchanges with tweeters, Fiasco announced he was done with music.

Apparently, Lupe Fiasco is done.
Apparently, Lupe Fiasco is done.
Pitchfork.com

See all of Fiasco's tweets on Pitchfork.com.

Tickets are still available to his Thursday night show at the Fillmore Auditorium, which has yet to be canceled. We'll update this post if that changes.

Upcoming Events

The Chicago MC releases singles that get radio play on albums that expose tense social, political and economic situations in beautifully written layers. After the election, Lupe dropped the song "Made in the USA," which exemplifies his culturally alert music in a graphic way. Fiasco has been no stranger to controversy, but typically approaches touchy subjects with poise.

Hopefully audiences will get to see the talented MC on Thursday.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >