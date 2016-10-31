menu

Mac Miller, Young the Giant and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ra Ra Riot Keeps Rolling With the Changes


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mac Miller, Young the Giant and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 5:23 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Mac Miller headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Mac Miller headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Eric Gruneisen
A A

Mac Miller headlines Halloween on the Rocks tonight with a bevy of openers including Vince Staples, BIG K.R.I.T., Pouya and more. The Naked and Famous, Car Seat Headrest, Chelsea Grin and Itchy-O are also playing Halloween night. Young the Giant takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights, A$AP Ferg is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tomorrow, Hiss Golden Messenger is at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday, and Bettye LaVette is at the Oriental Theater on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Mac Miller
$39.95/$99.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Naked and Famous
$24.75/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Chelsea Grin
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Itchy-O
$19.99/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Car Seat Headrest
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Pink Talking Fish
$20, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue

Repo Man Halloween
$5, 9 p.m, hi-dive

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Il Divo
$44.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

Young the Giant (also November 2)
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Related Stories

A$AP Ferg
$30-$60, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Magician
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Jeffrey Foucault
$15/$18, 9 p.m., The Walnut Room

Paper Route
$12/$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

La Sera
$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy
7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Upcoming Events

Machinedrum
$10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Majid Jordan
$28.25-$33.25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hiss Golden Messenger
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Har Mar Superstar
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Acoustic Alchemy
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mariner
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Quinn XCII
$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

RIVVRS
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Rae Sremmurd
$34.50/$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Soilwork
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bettye LaVette
$36/$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Rising Appalachia
$23.50/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Prayers
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

William Fitzsimmons
$24-$26, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Markus Hunt’s Oblique Arts Ensemble
$10, 7 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Globe Hall Anniversary Party
Free, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Nik Turner
$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Kathy Kosins
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

miles
The Oriental Theater
More Info
More Info

4335 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212

720-420-0030

www.theorientaltheater.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >