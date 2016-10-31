Mac Miller, Young the Giant and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Mac Miller headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Eric Gruneisen
Mac Miller headlines Halloween on the Rocks tonight with a bevy of openers including Vince Staples, BIG K.R.I.T., Pouya and more. The Naked and Famous, Car Seat Headrest, Chelsea Grin and Itchy-O are also playing Halloween night. Young the Giant takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights, A$AP Ferg is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tomorrow, Hiss Golden Messenger is at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday, and Bettye LaVette is at the Oriental Theater on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
Mac Miller
$39.95/$99.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Naked and Famous
$24.75/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Chelsea Grin
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Itchy-O
$19.99/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Car Seat Headrest
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Pink Talking Fish
$20, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue
Repo Man Halloween
$5, 9 p.m, hi-dive
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Il Divo
$44.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
Young the Giant (also November 2)
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
A$AP Ferg
$30-$60, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Magician
$23/$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Jeffrey Foucault
$15/$18, 9 p.m., The Walnut Room
Paper Route
$12/$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge
La Sera
$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy
7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Machinedrum
$10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Majid Jordan
$28.25-$33.25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hiss Golden Messenger
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Har Mar Superstar
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Acoustic Alchemy
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Mariner
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Quinn XCII
$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
RIVVRS
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Rae Sremmurd
$34.50/$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Soilwork
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bettye LaVette
$36/$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Rising Appalachia
$23.50/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Prayers
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
William Fitzsimmons
$24-$26, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Markus Hunt’s Oblique Arts Ensemble
$10, 7 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Globe Hall Anniversary Party
Free, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Nik Turner
$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Kathy Kosins
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
