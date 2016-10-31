Mac Miller, Young the Giant and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Mac Miller headlines Red Rocks tonight. Eric Gruneisen

Mac Miller headlines Halloween on the Rocks tonight with a bevy of openers including Vince Staples, BIG K.R.I.T., Pouya and more. The Naked and Famous, Car Seat Headrest, Chelsea Grin and Itchy-O are also playing Halloween night. Young the Giant takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights, A$AP Ferg is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tomorrow, Hiss Golden Messenger is at the Bluebird Theater on Wednesday, and Bettye LaVette is at the Oriental Theater on Thursday. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Mac Miller

$39.95/$99.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Naked and Famous

$24.75/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Chelsea Grin

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Itchy-O

$19.99/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Car Seat Headrest

$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Pink Talking Fish

$20, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue

Repo Man Halloween

$5, 9 p.m, hi-dive

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Il Divo

$44.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

Young the Giant (also November 2)

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

A$AP Ferg

$30-$60, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Magician

$23/$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Jeffrey Foucault

$15/$18, 9 p.m., The Walnut Room

Paper Route

$12/$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

La Sera

$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy

7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Machinedrum

$10, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Majid Jordan

$28.25-$33.25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hiss Golden Messenger

$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Har Mar Superstar

$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Acoustic Alchemy

$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mariner

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Quinn XCII

$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

RIVVRS

$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Rae Sremmurd

$34.50/$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Soilwork

$20-$22, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bettye LaVette

$36/$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Rising Appalachia

$23.50/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Prayers

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

William Fitzsimmons

$24-$26, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Markus Hunt’s Oblique Arts Ensemble

$10, 7 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Globe Hall Anniversary Party

Free, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Nik Turner

$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Kathy Kosins

$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge