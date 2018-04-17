Breaking Down the Beat: "Self Equity" by Maddy O'Neal and Bass Physics

Maddy O'Neal and Bass Physics (Arja Adair) dropped the song "Self Equity" last week, with lyrics by hip-hop artist Knowledge Thyself, born Jereme Unruh.

“Self-equity means to me that feeling when you love someone so much and you would literally do anything for that person,” says Unruh. “It’s about being that for yourself.”

Unruh, 26, wrote the lyrics long before O'Neal and Bass Physics came on board. He wrote it as he was preparing to move from Hawaii “back to the mainland.” At that time, he says he was discovering his own power, or self-equity.