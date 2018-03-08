Rebecca Macintyre of Marmozets Talks Knowing What You Know Now

Marmozets is a British rock band comprising two sets of siblings: Rebecca, Sam and Josh Macintyre and Jack and Will Bottomley. Ahead of their March 10 show at Globe Hall, Rebecca talked with Westword about the dynamic new record Knowing What You Know Now, touring with family, finding a sustainable lifestyle on the road, and her love of vegetarian pizza and root beer.

Westword: Let’s hop right in: Tell me about the new record Knowing What You Know Now.

Rebecca Macintyre: It’s our second album, and I guess it is what it is. I don’t know what else I can say about it! We just did the European tour with it, and we’re ready to come to America. We’re super-excited to see what happens. We’re just on a journey, I guess, with this new album, and I couldn’t ask for it to go any better, really.

That’s great. I’ve listened to it and have really enjoyed it. It’s been a few years since your previous album. Does time away from the recording studio affect you?

Yes. It’s always a new experience each time. I think the beauty of this one is knowing exactly, sonically, what it sounds like in your head — and getting it out onto the record can be quite difficult, depending on who you work with, the deal you have, and what you can afford. We got lucky to work with Gil Norton and to be able to get the sounds that we wanted. It was an amazing experience.

We did it, and we’re so proud of it. So I guess we’ve got to write another one, and another one, and another one [laughs].

You had some health issues between records. Did that make you apprehensive going into making the new album?

Oh, yeah, of course. We were so used to being on the road and doing it and recording for years, and then it was suddenly, like, thrown for a couple years from having two major operations in the knees.

I went into a place where I was like, "Ah, I’m done. This is it. This is where I finish, and I have to find a different job and work my ass off." But things started to turn around when I pulled myself back into the light, and I was like, "Yeah, I’m not giving up on this. There’s no way. I’m gonna keep rolling with it." As difficult as it can be — financially and trying to keep your head out of the water — it’s just life. You just have to keep pushing, and you’ve got to find that excitement and build your own responsibility for what can potentially be something awesome.

So, you look at what we’ve done, and luckily, it’s not just me doing it myself. I’ve got my brothers and Jack and Will. We’re a right team. I’m lucky to have them.

EXPAND Siblings Josh, Sam and Rebecca Macintyre. Marmozets YouTube Channel.

I don’t know if casual music fans understand the physical toll of live performances, but it seems like there’s some real athleticism involved in getting out there every night and having energy and trying to put on a good show.

Oh, we don’t try. We do [laughs]. It’s all we want to do, and we totally get it. Even though people do say you must treat it like a job — which is more like you have to be responsible, you should look after yourself, which is looking after your body and your mind, the most important thing of all.

Staying in touch with your family, keeping it real, and keeping completely grounded, because that’s the only way it can really work. And, yeah, it can be tiring, it can be grueling, and it can never be perfect; each day you never know what’s going to happen. I think we have the kind of characters on board that can do that sort of thing, and we’re fine meeting new people every single day — lovin' on people. We’re born lovers, as well.

It makes life a lot easier having that personality, and the devotion to rocking people — not for ourselves, but for everyone. This is what we think is right and what we should carry on doing, because there’s a whole lot of realism with it, and I think people will always choose reality over something fake.

It sounds like you’ve had time to reflect and learn to appreciate actually being able to make music for a living.

Oh, yeah, I do, completely. It can be one of those things where you sometimes feel like you’re not good enough to compete in all this stuff with the best people in the world. ... But we’re not going to give in. We’re just going to always want it to be about the band, our music, and pushing forward, and people are getting ahold of it and are enjoying it. It’s like we must be doing something right with our music. We’ve got to keep up with it.

The band is made up of two sets of siblings. I would love to know what that dynamic is like.

It’s all I know. I’m the youngest of seven, so I come from a big family anyway. Jack and Will have got a younger sister, too – Rosie. We started in school together, so it’s all we know. We know to look after each other, and we know what each and everyone’s abilities are and their habits. When you’ve got all that, you need to work with it and appreciate it so much.

It’s a lot easier to love than to hate in our band. We really look out for each other.

That’s really great. If I had to be on tour with my sister, we’d be done with each other after a day or two.

Oh, yeah [laughs]. We have our moments. But we don’t know how to...it’s always like, "I’m sorry," and "I know you are." People know when they’ve made a mistake or upset someone. It’s not like this one thing where you can’t think about each other without being like, "Oh, my God. Kill me now."

We’re just always excited. We get to travel the world, you know what I mean? It’s so incredibly lucky. If we did anything else, we wouldn’t be able to do this. With that, it helps, with all the experiences and places we get to go to, people we get to meet, and it really keeps us sane. The love that we get from fans, as well; it keeps us grounded and sane.

Do you notice pretty significant differences in North American crowds and U.K. and European crowds?

Not really, because whenever we have toured America, it’s always been in support of a band. We’ve always had good reactions, from what I remember. I guess we’ve got a good fan base in America. I don’t really judge much of a difference. Maybe at the end of the tour if you ask me, I’ll say it. This is our first headline tour with just us.

How about while on the tour: How do you not go crazy?

We’ve already done all the craziness, so that’s long gone. We just chill. We’re such chillers. We’ve got so much patience while being on the road for long, long hours. We just know that that comes with it. I just listen to music; we talk a lot; I love to eat good food. One of my main things is finding a decent restaurant, because that makes me so happy. I do like really yummy food.

Yeah, we watch movies — we’re just chillers, really, which I like. And then before the show, obviously in that hour that leads up to the show, we’ll get everybody real excited. We’ll have one person playing really loud music, some people have a drink, and then we just go on and do it. That’s about it, really. Then we go to bed [laughs].

We’ve always got, like, a fourteen-hour drive the next day, so we’re not as rock-and-roll as we used to be. We’re rock-and-roll live. I like getting to bed on time. I want to live long. Well, I do, anyway. Some people might say different, but I want to live a good long life.

EXPAND Brothers Will and Jack Bottomley. Marmozets YouTube Channel.

What’s your go-to food when you’re on the road?

This might take a minute, because I’m vegetarian. Hmm. I love pizza. Pizza’s my favorite. I also have to watch how much I eat of that because it makes you feel like shit. But I do love pizza.

I could probably eat pizza all the time, and I wouldn’t complain about it. I’m sure you’re excited about all the tour stops, but is there anything specific that you’re excited about for Denver?

Why don’t you tell me what’s great about Denver, and then I’ll get excited? Obviously, I’m excited to go everywhere!

I don’t think there’s a specific pizza style in Denver, but we do have a lot of good pizza places here.

What’s your favorite pizza joint?

There’s a place called Sexy Pizza that I think does a damn good job.

Sexy Pizza?

That’s right.

Brilliant! Okay, I’m doing that. Sexy Pizza it is. Thank you.

It’s also very sunny here all the time. I don’t know if you like sunshine.

Yes! I love it. I’m going to be sitting outside all day, then. I’m going to find a chair in the venue. I’m going to be eating my Sexy Pizza in the sun with my shades on while drinking a root beer. There you go. I’m so excited now.

A root beer?

That’s correct. Yeah, I love root beer.

Why do you love root beer?

I don’t know. I’m a weirdo. It’s not a drink that anyone drinks. I think I’m the only person that drinks it.

We don’t have root beer in England as easy as you can find a can of Coca-Cola. You have to go to an American joint or somewhere a bit hipster to find it. I get very excited that I can go up to a machine and put a dollar in it and get a root beer. It’s just one of the things that I really get excited about.

Marmozets, 7 p.m., March 10, Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street, $15 to $18, 303-296-1003.

