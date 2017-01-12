Mastadon, Green Day, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Fox Theatre celebrates its 25th Anniversary in March. Brandon Marshall

The Fox Theatre (founded by James and Charles Hambleton, Dave MacKenzie, Jon O’Leary, Don Strasburg and Dicke Sidman) opened on the Hill in Boulder on March 6, 1992, with a show by the Meters. The storied venue is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a month-long celebration in March that includes shows by the String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, the Greyboy Allstars, the Funky Meters, North Mississippi All Stars, Big Gigantic, G. Love & Special Sauce and more. Pre-sale tickets for these shows go on sale on Thursday, January 12, while public ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

Green Day is already slated to headline the 1STBANK Center in April, but the band just announced another show at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 9, with Catfish & the Bottlemen opening. Tickets ($30-$79.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

Mastodon takes over the Fillmore on Monday, April 24, with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles opening. Tickets ($32.25/$37.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Agent Orange & the Yawpers: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15.

The Magic Beans: Sun., March 3, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

Mickey Avalon & Dirt Nasty: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $22/$25.



THE BLACK SHEEP

False Report: Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Samiam: With the Gamits, Armchair Martian, Cheap Perfume, Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $20.

Sammy J: With Jordan T, Analea, Fri., March 31, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Sledge: With Minor Morals, Casket Path, Fri., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

These Streets: With Protect Your Neck, Foul Play, Bloodshot, Ultimate Price, Fortune's Fool, Mon., Feb. 13, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Trapdoor Social: With Rumours Follow, the Solid Ocean, Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $10.39-$12.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

In the Company of Serpents: With Dreadnought, Echo Beds, 908, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $13.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $15.

Wood & Wire: With Rapidgrass, Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



BOULDER THEATER

Adrian Belew Power Trio: With Saul Zonana, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.

Matisyahu: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $25/$27.50.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The Big Wu: With Jill & The New Gruv and Jimi Mittens, Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15/$20.

Great American Taxi: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

Groovement: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $5/$10.

Heatbox: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $10/$12

Mickey Avalon & Dirt Nasty: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $22/$25.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Green Day: With Catfish & the Bottlemen, Wed., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $30-$79.50.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Related Stories Green Day Coming to 1STBANK Center in April

Big Sean: With MadeInTYO, Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $49.50

Mastodon: With Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles, Mon., April 24, 7:30 p.m., $32.25/$37.50.



1STBANK CENTER

A Perfect Circle: With Prayers, Mon., April 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.



FOX THEATRE

3OH!3: Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Big Gigantic: Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $42.50.

From Good Homes: Mon., March 20, 9 p.m., $35.

The Funky Meters: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $35-$40.

G. Love & Special Sauce: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

The Greyboy Allstars: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $27.50-$42.50.

Leftover Salmon: With Highway 50, Mon., March 6, 9 p.m., $35.

The Magic Beans: With Yak Attack, Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

The New Mastersounds: With New Orleans Suspects, Wed., March 8, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

North Mississippi Allstars: Wed., March 29, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Poolside: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $20/$22.

Rose Hill Drive: With Magic City Hippies, Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

The String Cheese Incident: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $99.50.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Big Wild: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $16-$25.

Damien Escobar: Wed., June 7, 9 p.m., $40-$75.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Aqueous: Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

Cash'd Out: Sun., Jan. 29, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Dirty Revival: With the Jive Tribe, Wed., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $5/$10.

Garrett Sayers Trio (album release): Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $8/$12.

Samiam: With the Gamits and Armchair Martian, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $20.



LARIMER LOUNGE



All Them Witches: Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Futurebirds: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $16-$30.

Georgia Motor: Sun., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Slothrust: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Extra Kool (Vinyl Release): With Time, the Antagonist, Shock & Dash, Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $5-$12.

The Nuns of Brixton: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$13.



MARQUIS THEATER

Alesana: With For the Win, VS, Charlatan, Vesta Collide, Fri., Feb. 17, 7 p.m., $15.

Dr. Montgomery Maxwell (album release): With Princess Dewclaw, Church Fire, El Tigr3, Hands of Midnight, Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Emo Nite Denver: Wed., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $10.

The Latter Half: With Sleeping In, Use the Sun, Impromptu, Mon., Feb. 27, 7 p.m., $10.

Norma Jean: With He is Legend, Capsize, Comrades, Wed., March 22, 6 p.m., $18-$20.

Samiam: With the Gamits, Armchair Martian, Hotel Bar, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $25.

Sammy J: With Jordan T, Analea, Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Drug Church: Mon., March 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Russell Scott (album release): With Kale Noel, Ave Emi, Motown, Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$15.



OGDEN THEATRE

Bro Safari: With Bleep Bloop and Jaykode, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $27.50-$35.

G. Love & Special Sauce: With City of the Sun, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

TAUK: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m.



ORIENTAL THEATER

Todd Snider: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $28/$30.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Ann Wilson: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $34.50-$89.50.

Dwight Yoakam: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Foreigner & Cheap Trick: Mon., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $39.95-$99.95.

Gramatik: Sat., June 17, 6 p.m., $39.75-$75.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Tift Merritt: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Vanessa Carlton: Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $25.



SWALLOW HILL

Carrie Newcomer: With pianist Gary Walters, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $21.

Colorado Composer's Collective: Curated by David Thomas Bailey, Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15.

David Lindley: Sun., March 5, 7 p.m., $23/$25.

Evie Ladin & Keith Terry: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $14.

Gobs O'Phun: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $14.

Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m.

Otis Taylor: Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $23/$25.

Railsplitters: With the Good Time Travelers, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $16.

Songwriters in the Round: Wendy Woo, Michele Castro & Maya Bennett: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $15/$17.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Anchors Affliction (EP release): With Orbiter, the Anchor, Tattooed Strings, Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Lloyd: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$75.

Redlands and Shatterproof: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Say Anything and Bayside: With Reggie and the Full Effect, Tue., May 2, 6:30 p.m., $23-$26.

Simple Plan: With Set it Off, Sun., April 9, 6 p.m., $25-$32.

