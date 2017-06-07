Matchbox Twenty Will Celebrate Its Twentieth Anniversary in Denver

EXPAND Matchbox Twenty will play Denver on October 4. Randall Slavin

Say what you will about its music, but with 30 million records sold worldwide, Matchbox Twenty has earned its place at the pop-rock table. To celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the band is headed to Denver for a concert at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, October 4 .

Tickets range from $25 to $99.50 and go on sale Friday, June 9, at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation, and by phone at 303-893-8497.

Watch the band's video for its hit song "3 A.M." below.