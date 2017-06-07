menu

Matchbox Twenty Will Celebrate Its Twentieth Anniversary in Denver

Matchbox Twenty Will Celebrate Its Twentieth Anniversary in Denver

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Matchbox Twenty will play Denver on October 4.EXPAND
Randall Slavin
Say what you will about its music, but with 30 million records sold worldwide, Matchbox Twenty has earned its place at the pop-rock table. To celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the band is headed to Denver for a concert at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, October 4 .

Tickets range from $25 to $99.50 and go on sale Friday, June 9, at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation, and by phone at 303-893-8497.

Watch the band's video for its hit song "3 A.M." below.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Pepsi Center

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

