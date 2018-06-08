 


Denver R&B artist Mawule.EXPAND
Xavier Hadley Photography

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Mawule

Ben Wiese | June 8, 2018 | 7:00am
Each year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about these acts and to get their take on the most pressing issues in the Denver music scene, we have them answer a questionnaire.

Here is what R&B- and soul-inspired pop artist Mawule has to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Mawule: My music reflects my passion for the human connection. I use it as a source of both comfort and empowerment for others. My music is inspired by what is real about life. My music ranges from slow to upbeat and is a soulful vibe on important issues, all donned in a cloak of deep lyrics and catchy rhythms.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

My sound is unique and unlike any sound heard from any local Denver artist. As a result, the lack of soulful and R&B-infused pop sound motivates and influences me to put my sound on the map here in Denver.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

I think Denver is growing to be a big music city and music powerhouse, yet not many opportunities are provided to local artists to help lead the growth and shine. With that being said, I think the issue is a lack of support from our community and presented opportunities from our music-industry folks within our own back yard.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

More opportunities for talented local artists to shine in your city.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

I'm excited to share new music with fans, to share my talent with Denver, and just excited to be part of the 2018 Westword Music Showcase.

Westword Music Showcase
Mawule, 12:55 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Vinyl Rooftop, 1082 Lincoln Street.

