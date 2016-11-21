Meet Bruce Springsteen at the Tattered Cover

Dreamed your whole life of meeting Bruce Springsteen ? Now's your chance! Brandon Marshall

Yes, you read right. The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, will be at the Tattered Cover in Denver on Wednesday, November 30, for a meet-and-greet event to celebrate the release of his new book Born to Run. A limited amount of tickets will be going on sale Tuesday, November 22, at 10 a.m. Purchase them here.

While Springsteen isn't performing, guests will be allowed to take photographs with him during a meet-and-greet (no autographs) and get signed copies of his book — all for $32.50. The meet-and-greet starts at noon at the Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, but the event organizers warn to get there early, around 8 a.m., to check in and get in line.

Here is more helpful info on the once-in-lifetime event, courtesy of Tattered Cover: