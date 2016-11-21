menu

Meet Bruce Springsteen at the Tattered Cover


Meet Bruce Springsteen at the Tattered Cover

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 4:37 p.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Dreamed your whole life of meeting Bruce Springsteen? Now's your chance!
Dreamed your whole life of meeting Bruce Springsteen? Now's your chance!
Brandon Marshall
Yes, you read right. The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, will be at the Tattered Cover in Denver on Wednesday, November 30, for a meet-and-greet event to celebrate the release of his new book Born to Run. A limited amount of tickets will be going on sale Tuesday, November 22, at 10 a.m. Purchase them here.

While Springsteen isn't performing, guests will be allowed to take photographs with him during a meet-and-greet (no autographs) and get signed copies of his book — all for $32.50. The meet-and-greet starts at noon at the Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, but the event organizers warn to get there early, around 8 a.m., to check in and get in line.

Here is more helpful info on the once-in-lifetime event, courtesy of Tattered Cover: 


Important Publisher Event Rules & Restrictions
— Event tickets are available online only, through Eventbrite. Tickets will not be sold in-store.
— Each ticket is good for one pre-signed book, and entitles one person to a place in the meet & greet/photo-op line.
— A maximum of one ticket may be purchased per transaction.
— Ticket purchaser must attend the event, and must present an ID to obtain an event wristband. Wristbands will be fastened at registration table. No exceptions.
— Ticket holders must check in beginning at 8:00 am, on the day of the event to obtain a special event wristband, and to access the meet & greet/photo-op line.
— Every person in the meet & greet line must have an event wristband. (Minors 6 and under may accompany a parent/adult.)
— Event is a brief meet & greet with photo-op only.
— Guests will be allowed one posed photo with Bruce Springsteen. A Tattered Cover staff member will take the picture using your phone or camera.
— Mr. Springsteen will not sign anything during the event.
— Ticketed guests will pick up their pre-signed books after exiting the meet & greet line.
— Only ticketed guests will have access to the event area. Anyone without a ticket will not be permitted to line up, nor will you be allowed in or near the event space.
— Any personal items that cannot be pocketed will not be permitted in the event area, except phones and/or cameras. Please leave all bags, purses, backpacks, coats, memorabilia, and other personal belongings at home or in your car.
— Parking is limited. Please consider taking public transportation.

Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue
2526 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7727

www.tatteredcover.com

