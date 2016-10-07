menu

Memorial Show for My Own Iris Frontman Danny Pappas at Herman's Hideaway

Drake, GRiZ, Danny Brown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Memorial Show for My Own Iris Frontman Danny Pappas at Herman's Hideaway

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 10:56 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Danny Pappas of My Own Iris.
Danny Pappas of My Own Iris.
Facebook/My Own Iris
A A

Danny Pappas, lead singer of local hard-rock act My Own Iris, passed away on Sunday, October 2.  Fellow local acts Scarlet Canary, Pride In Pieces, Lost Point, Vermillion Road and Beyond Influence are performing at a memorial show in honor of Pappas at 7 p.m. this Sunday, October 9 at Herman's Hideaway.

According to Pappas's bio on the My Own Iris website Pappas began his musical journey at the age of twelve, when he picked up his first guitar. "His musical interest quickly grew and at the age of fifteen he also began developing his vocal abilities," the bio says. "As the band's primary lyricist, Danny uses a wide variety of images and emotion to guide listeners on their journey, deftly navigating the sonic landscape laid down by his band mates. Danny's tall and brooding frame compliments his dark and swooning melodic delivery and creates a mesmerizing listening experience."

There is also a service for Pappas at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 at Ellis Family Services (13436 West Arbor Place, Littleton). 

According to a statement posted on the My Own Iris band Facebook page:

He was unquestionably the heart and soul of My Own Iris and a massive figure in the Denver music scene – he touched countless lives with his friendship, his humor and his love for music. He was a beloved brother to us all, and we miss him terribly. We are thankful for every moment we shared with him.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Herman's Hideaway
More Info
More Info

1578 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210

303-777-2535

www.hermanshideaway.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >