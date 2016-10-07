Memorial Show for My Own Iris Frontman Danny Pappas at Herman's Hideaway

Danny Pappas of My Own Iris. Facebook/My Own Iris

Danny Pappas, lead singer of local hard-rock act My Own Iris, passed away on Sunday, October 2. Fellow local acts Scarlet Canary, Pride In Pieces, Lost Point, Vermillion Road and Beyond Influence are performing at a memorial show in honor of Pappas at 7 p.m. this Sunday, October 9 at Herman's Hideaway.

According to Pappas's bio on the My Own Iris website Pappas began his musical journey at the age of twelve, when he picked up his first guitar. "His musical interest quickly grew and at the age of fifteen he also began developing his vocal abilities," the bio says. "As the band's primary lyricist, Danny uses a wide variety of images and emotion to guide listeners on their journey, deftly navigating the sonic landscape laid down by his band mates. Danny's tall and brooding frame compliments his dark and swooning melodic delivery and creates a mesmerizing listening experience."

There is also a service for Pappas at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 at Ellis Family Services (13436 West Arbor Place, Littleton).

According to a statement posted on the My Own Iris band Facebook page: