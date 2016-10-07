Memorial Show for My Own Iris Frontman Danny Pappas at Herman's Hideaway
|
Danny Pappas of My Own Iris.
Facebook/My Own Iris
Danny Pappas, lead singer of local hard-rock act My Own Iris, passed away on Sunday, October 2. Fellow local acts Scarlet Canary, Pride In Pieces, Lost Point, Vermillion Road and Beyond Influence are performing at a memorial show in honor of Pappas at 7 p.m. this Sunday, October 9 at Herman's Hideaway.
According to Pappas's bio on the My Own Iris website Pappas began his musical journey at the age of twelve, when he picked up his first guitar. "His musical interest quickly grew and at the age of fifteen he also began developing his vocal abilities," the bio says. "As the band's primary lyricist, Danny uses a wide variety of images and emotion to guide listeners on their journey, deftly navigating the sonic landscape laid down by his band mates. Danny's tall and brooding frame compliments his dark and swooning melodic delivery and creates a mesmerizing listening experience."
There is also a service for Pappas at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 at Ellis Family Services (13436 West Arbor Place, Littleton).
According to a statement posted on the My Own Iris band Facebook page:
He was unquestionably the heart and soul of My Own Iris and a massive figure in the Denver music scene – he touched countless lives with his friendship, his humor and his love for music. He was a beloved brother to us all, and we miss him terribly. We are thankful for every moment we shared with him.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Event
-
Sun., Oct. 9, 6:00pmTickets The Danny Pappas Memorial Show
Herman's Hideaway, Denver, CO
Related Location
1578 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Tipper - Tip Hop Night
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 9:00pm
-
Nak 2 School and Sigma Chapter
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 9:00pm
-
Craig Campbell
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:00pm
-
"Inside the Score": Dvorak's New World Symphony
TicketsSun., Oct. 16, 1:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!