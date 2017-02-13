menu

Metallica Announces World Tour and Will Play Denver in June

Ten of Colorado's Best Latin Music Acts


Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:28 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Metallica will play Denver in June.
Christopher Victorio
Colorado Metallica fans finally have more to be excited about than frontman James Hetfield moving to the state to escape the Bay Area's "elitist" culture.

The iconic rockers will be playing Mile High Stadium on June 7, 2017 — just like they did in 2000, 1992 and 1988. The group announced its world tour today, in support of its new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.

For those too young to know Metallica (presumably somebody in Denver doesn't know the band?), here's a music video of the group's iconic "Enter Sandman."

The tour will kick off in Baltimore on May 10 and end in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on August 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Go to Metallica's website for more information.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
1701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO 80204

303-433-7466

www.sportsauthorityfieldatmilehigh.com

