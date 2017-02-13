Metallica Announces World Tour and Will Play Denver in June
|
Metallica will play Denver in June.
Christopher Victorio
Colorado Metallica fans finally have more to be excited about than frontman James Hetfield moving to the state to escape the Bay Area's "elitist" culture.
The iconic rockers will be playing Mile High Stadium on June 7, 2017 — just like they did in 2000, 1992 and 1988. The group announced its world tour today, in support of its new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.
For those too young to know Metallica (presumably somebody in Denver doesn't know the band?), here's a music video of the group's iconic "Enter Sandman."
The tour will kick off in Baltimore on May 10 and end in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on August 16.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Go to Metallica's website for more information.
