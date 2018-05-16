Register Today to Join Metallica's Day of Service

In 2017, Metallica drove its fans into an emotional frenzy at its stadium concerts nationwide. Amid the spectacle, the group launched All Within My Hands, a foundation aimed at giving back to the communities that have shown up for the band over the years.

Through the nonprofit Feeding America, the band made donations to food banks throughout the tour, and this year, Metallica wants to mobilize "the Metallica family" to show up to community food banks and volunteer.

To do so, the band is throwing what it hopes will become an annual event: the Metallica Day of Service, which will take place on May 23.