Register Today to Join Metallica's Day of Service

In 2017, Metallica drove its fans into an emotional frenzy at its stadium concerts nationwide. Amid the spectacle, the group launched All Within My Hands, a foundation aimed at giving back to the communities that have shown up for the band over the years.
Through the nonprofit Feeding America, the band made donations to food banks throughout the tour, and this year, Metallica wants to mobilize "the Metallica family" to show up to community food banks and volunteer.
To do so, the band is throwing what it hopes will become an annual event: the Metallica Day of Service, which will take place on May 23.
The Denver event will happen at Food Bank of the Rockies. Shifts are available from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The last day to register to participate in the Food Bank of the Rockies event is today, May 16. Space is limited and registration is mandatory. Volunteers will receive All Within My Hands T-shirts.
For more information, go to the Metallica or All Within My Hands websites.
