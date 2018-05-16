 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
James Hetfield of Metallica played Sports Authority Field on June 7, 2017.
James Hetfield of Metallica played Sports Authority Field on June 7, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Register Today to Join Metallica's Day of Service

Kyle Harris | May 16, 2018 | 1:13pm
AA

In 2017, Metallica drove its fans into an emotional frenzy at its stadium concerts nationwide. Amid the spectacle, the group launched All Within My Hands, a foundation aimed at giving back to the communities that have shown up for the band over the years.

Through the nonprofit Feeding America, the band made donations to food banks throughout the tour, and this year, Metallica wants to mobilize "the Metallica family" to show up to community food banks and volunteer.

To do so, the band is throwing what it hopes will become an annual event: the Metallica Day of Service, which will take place on May 23.

The Denver event will happen at Food Bank of the Rockies. Shifts are available from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last day to register to participate in the Food Bank of the Rockies event is today, May 16. Space is limited and registration is mandatory. Volunteers will receive All Within My Hands T-shirts.

For more information, go to the Metallica or All Within My Hands websites. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >