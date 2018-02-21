Michael Acuña Is Transforming Denver Culture

In a room at a local high school, Michael Acuña leads a group of students and Denver police in breathing exercises. No doubt the students and the cops find the whole thing hokey — but the participants in this workshop have no clue just how corny things will get.

Once everybody has breathed in and out a few times, the lanky rapper busts out a spoken-word poem, a deeply personal monologue delivered in front of what may be two of the most guarded, judgmental and often diametrically opposed groups: law enforcement and youth.

The poem is about Nina Simone: “I can feel her in the spirit/Yeah, I hear her in the beat/She’s the conscious of the soul that make the weirdo feel unique/She the vibe that make the mind connect the chakras to the soul/Translation of the spirit that gets trapped up in the flow.”

Acuña leading a workshop with LYRIC (Learn Your Rights in Colorado) in 2017. Courtesy of Ill Se7en

Eyes roll. Participants chatter and snicker. For a less confident artist, performing that poem to a roomful of skeptics could be downright humiliating. But Acuña forges on, hoping that he’s primed audience members to bare their souls a little, too.

Acuña, the recipient of a 2018 Westword MasterMind award, is modeling the kind of vulnerability he expects from his participants in these implicit-bias workshops, which he leads for the Office of the Independent Monitor, the civilian oversight agency of the Denver police and sheriff departments. After breaking the ice with his poetry, Acuña moderates a conversation between officers and students that encourages them to share their life experiences and their assumptions about each other. The goal is to break down boundaries, to connect the people in the room using their shared humanity, and to move them to see beyond their differences.

These gatherings take place at high schools, substance-abuse treatment centers and community spaces, and are held with students ages fourteen to seventeen. A similar program is held for young adults. Law enforcement officers are given the opportunity to participate, though not all of them sign up willingly.

“The officers who are going to it are like, ‘What is this going to be? These kids are just going to bash us and get mad at us and argue with us.’ They don’t know what to expect,” Acuña says.

The youth have a lot on their minds, too. They want to talk about what it’s like to be treated like criminals rather than humans. Some have seen officers beat or harass their family members. Some see cops as gangbangers flying a different flag.

The kids are open to having a conversation with the police, Acuña says: “The kids are able to...not necessarily let their guards down around officers, but they are very much able to say, this [officer] is an individual person. For the officers who end up attending the forum, they have to realize that these kids are people. They have emotions, and they’re not done developing.”

Acuña gives young people a chance to walk out of the workshops if they become too frightened to be in a room with police — and some are. On the other hand, police officers who commit to a workshop are asked to stick it out, no matter how difficult it might be for them.

Michael Acuña, aka Acuña Black, aka Ill Se7en, is an activist, a poet, an underground-hip-hop artist, an educator and a curator. He’s a performance artist who finds his stage in classrooms and meetings with community members and city brass. Civic engagement has become Acuña’s art, and the relationship between race, culture and power is an obsession.

In his music and his general outlook on life, he follows in the footsteps of James Baldwin and Spike Lee. Taking cues from their work, he uses poetry and activism to explore black culture, which, as he tells it, is hardly a monolithic thing. His family history proves it.

Michael Acuña is a Denver-based MC, activist and educator who performs as Ill Se7en and Acuña Black. Anthony Camera

In 2016, Acuña and his oldest daughter were participating in an ancestry project called “They Still Live.”

“I did a DNA test and found all kinds of connections into my indigenous culture, being from Africa,” Acuña says. “I had Irish in me. I had Jewish in me. I had a little Arabic in me. I found all these cool things, mixtures of who I was. I was already working on a project connecting to lineage and heritage and history, but that gave me more of a map of who I was within my lineage.”

After Acuña’s maternal grandmother died, his mother told him that her mother had been Jewish and had fled the Nazis, then converted to Catholicism and moved to Mexico. While there, she married an indigenous man. “I am not Mexican; I am Aztecan,” Acuña’s grandfather would say. But that man was not Acuña’s biological grandfather; his grandmother had an affair with a black man.

Acuña, whose biological father came from Haiti by way of Cuba, has the darkest skin among his brothers, he says. That fact inspired him to create one of the monikers he now works under: Acuña Black.

He was further motivated by an artist’s retreat in France during an eye-opening pilgrimage to Europe.

“I traveled outside of the country as a kid, to Mexico and the Bahamas, and I’ve been to Trinidad and Canada, but I’d never been to Europe,” Acuña says. “I think Europe is an important narrative for Americans to have; a lot of our lineage and our roots start there. I think that was an important trip for me because it has so many narratives there. It has the European narratives. It has the African narrative. There’s the Arabic and all these other cultures that reside in Europe. I feel like because Europe is such an old culture and something we’re connected to in America, in a variety of different ways, that it’s important for us to figure out that narrative for ourselves and learn who we are in it.”

Acuña was born in Las Vegas in 1981. A few years later, his mother and father divorced, and his mother eventually married his stepfather, who was in the Air Force. When Acuña was around seven, they moved to Limestone, Maine, onto the Loring Air Force Base.