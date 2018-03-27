Michael Franti & Spearhead's Tour Begins and Ends in Colorado

Michael Franti & Spearhead's Stay Human tour, a celebration of the activist musician's new album, Stay Human 2, begins and ends in Colorado.

The tour launches at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 1, with support from Xavier Rudd and Victoria Canal, and wraps up at Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Aspen on August 31.

The album launch coincides with the release of Franti's new documentary, also dubbed Stay Human.