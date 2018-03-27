Michael Franti & Spearhead's Tour Begins and Ends in Colorado

Michael Franti & Spearhead's Stay Human tour, a celebration of the activist musician's new album, Stay Human 2, begins and ends in Colorado.
The tour launches at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 1, with support from Xavier Rudd and Victoria Canal, and wraps up at Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Aspen on August 31.
The album launch coincides with the release of Franti's new documentary, also dubbed Stay Human.
“I’ve traveled the globe making music, and throughout the years I’ve always hoped that it could inspire small steps towards making the world a better place," Franti said in a statement describing the film. "Struggling with the challenges of the world, I began filming my new documentary, Stay Human, telling the stories of heroic everyday people who helped me to discover more deeply what it means to be and stay human.”
The Red Rocks show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1. Tickets run $46 to $75 and are available online at AXS.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Victoria Canal – June/July | Dustin Thomas – June | HIRIE – July/August | AHI – August
May 26—Napa, CA— BottleRock Napa Valley
June 1—Morrison, CO— Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Xavier Rudd)
June 8—Tucson, AZ— The Rialto Theatre*
June 9—Taos, NM — Kit Carson Park* (w/ The Wailers)
June 12—Los Angeles, CA— The Theatre at Ace Hotel*
June 14—Santa Barbara, CA— Live Oak Music Festival
June 16—Jacksonville, OR— Britt Pavilion (2 shows)
June 17—Goldendale, WA— Maryhill Winery*
June 19—Bend, OR— Les Schwab Amphitheater*
June 22—Eugene, OR — Cuthbert Amphitheater*
June 23—Woodinville, WA— Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery* (w/ John Butler Trio)
June 24—Woodinville, WA— Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery* (w/ John Butler Trio)
June 26— Boise, ID— Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden*
June 27— Salt Lake City, UT— Red Butte Garden*
June 29— Reno, NV— The Plaza at Harrah’s Reno*
June 30—San Rafael, CA— Marin County Fair
July 13—Hyannis, MA— Cape Cod Melody Tent*
July 14—Greenfield, MA— The Green River Festival
July 15—Union, ME— Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery*
July 17—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*
July 18—East Providence, RI— Bold Point Park*
July 20—Scranton, PA—The Peach Music Festival
July 21—Jay, VT— Stateside Amphitheatre at Jay Peak Resort*
July 22—Cohasset, MA—South Shore Music Circus*
July 24— Ocean City, MD—Seacrets*
July 25—Ocean City, MD—Seacrets*
July 27—Asheville, NC— Salvage Station*
July 28—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*
August 4—Ninilchik, AK—Kenai Peninsula Fair
August 10—Calgary, AB—Grey Eagle Resort & Casino*
August 12—Regina, SK— Regina Folk Festival
August 13—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre*
August 16—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom*
August 19—Grande Prairie, AB—Bear Creek Folk Festival
August 24— Moorhead, MN—Roots on the Red
August 31—Aspen, CO— Jazz Aspen Snowmass
August 1—Aspen, CO— Jazz Aspen Snowmass
