Mile High Station Owners Opening Ironworks Building as Event Venue

The Ironworks building will open as a private event space in the fall.

Concrete Express, which owns Mile High Station, has started an extensive renovation on the Ironworks building, which the three-decade-old company also owns. The plan is to open a private-event venue there this fall.

The Ironworks building, which was built in three stages starting in the early 1900s, will have 7,000 square feet of event space with an open floor plan, original turret and large bar.

“The design elements of early industrial, 1920 glamour, art deco, and depression era are felt, if not readily visible in the architecture and design of the building," according the Ironworks website. "The era's elegant and classic décor boasts a captivating bar, exposed brick, multiple chandeliers and original hardwood floors. There are great urban additions, as well, including a patio flanked by oversized doors allowing the venue to open up and enjoy Colorado's incredible backyard.”