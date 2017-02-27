Miranda Lambert Is Colorado-Bound This Summer
Miranda Lambert will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in August.
Eric Gruneisen
Country singer Miranda Lambert is headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this August, with Randy Rogers and Wade Brown in tow.
Playing publicly since she was sixteen, the Grammy Award-winning singer has been a mainstay on pop-country stations.
Below is her video for "We Should Be Friends," off of her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.
Lambert will play Red Rocks on August 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. and are available through Live Nation and AXS or via phone at 888-929-7849.
