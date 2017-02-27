menu


Miranda Lambert Is Colorado-Bound This Summer

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Miranda Lambert will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in August.
Miranda Lambert will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in August.
Eric Gruneisen
Country singer Miranda Lambert is headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this August, with Randy Rogers and Wade Brown in tow.

Playing publicly since she was sixteen, the Grammy Award-winning singer has been a mainstay on pop-country stations.

Below is her video for "We Should Be Friends," off of her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.

Lambert will play Red Rocks on August 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. and are available through Live Nation and AXS or via phone at 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

