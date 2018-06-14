Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Mirror Fears

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.
Here is what darkwave industrial artist Kate Warner of Mirror Fears has to say.
Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?
Mirror Fears: It's not "feel-good" music. But if it does end up making you feel good, that's cool. Other feelings also encouraged. I guess that's why I joke I make emo.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
Living here my whole life, it's impossible to identify how Denver hasn't influenced my sound. It's a small enough place that I don't feel like there are dozens of people doing exactly what I'm doing, and there's a tight community of weirdos making rad music. All motivating forces to keep experimenting and not let self-doubt reign.
What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?
Being priced out of our homes. Being priced out of our live/work/venue spaces or endless fighting through red tape. Constantly getting the message that art and music culture is far less important than beer and weed culture in this city. If your music doesn't sell beer, its value is minimal.
If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
I would love if we could all migrate from the usual social networks to some other form of promotion and sharing of events.
What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?
I have a pretty great time slot, and it's at the Church! The goth in me is pleased. It's also a tour homecoming show of sorts, so it will be great to come home to bring a well-polished set to such a big event. I can't wait to see as many of my friends' bands' sets as I can, and some people I've never heard of before.
Mirror Fears will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Church Basement, 1060 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!