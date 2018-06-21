Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: MLIMA

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.
Here's what MLIMA had to say:
Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?
MLIMA: We want readers to know that we try everything. Our music is always groovy, but ever-changing.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
Denver has influenced our sound through the massive jam and funk scene we experience.
What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?
The biggest issues we face as musicians in the Denver scene of 2018 is the struggle to get paid. There are so many bands, and we’re a seven-piece group trying to make a living wage. Just know that we throw a party, and you feel our energy when we perform!
What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?
We’re very excited to be playing at Stoney’s for Showcase. Our friends in Tivoli Brass play right before us. Expect surprises!
MLIMA will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Stoney's Main, 1111 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.
