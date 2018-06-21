 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Denver funk band MLIMA.EXPAND
Denver funk band MLIMA.
MLIMA

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: MLIMA

Ben Wiese | June 21, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here's what MLIMA had to say:

Related Stories

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

MLIMA: We want readers to know that we try everything. Our music is always groovy, but ever-changing.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver has influenced our sound through the massive jam and funk scene we experience.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

The biggest issues we face as musicians in the Denver scene of 2018 is the struggle to get paid. There are so many bands, and we’re a seven-piece group trying to make a living wage. Just know that we throw a party, and you feel our energy when we perform!

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

We’re very excited to be playing at Stoney’s for Showcase. Our friends in Tivoli Brass play right before us. Expect surprises!

MLIMA will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Stoney's Main, 1111 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >