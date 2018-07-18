Modest Mouse Replaces Glass Animals at Velorama

Velorama, the RiNo music festival that's a part of the Colorado Classic bike race, just announced that it will be be replacing August 17 headliner Glass Animals with Modest Mouse.

Glass Animals was forced to cancel not just its August performance in Denver, but its entire tour after a truck hit Joe Seaward, the band's drummer, while he was riding his bike earlier this month in Dublin, Ireland.

Frontman Dave Bayley wrote his fans on Facebook, "His leg was broken on impact and he became tangled in the truck’s trailer where his skull suffered a complex fracture. Miraculously, and thankfully, he is alive. After a couple of long operations he is now on the road to recovery. It’s going to be a long, difficult, and winding road, but knowing how determined Joe is, and seeing how much his body has recovered already in the past ten days, I am so optimistic that he will make it back to his cheeky old self."

Seaward has undergone two successful surgeries, one on his leg and the other on his skull, which was crushed under the truck's trailer, according to Bailey: "The collapsed skull had bruised and damaged the area of the brain responsible for speech. Initially Joe was only able to get out one word...’I’...but each day he is finding more."