Modest Mouse performed at Red Rocks on May 13, 2018.
Modest Mouse performed at Red Rocks on May 13, 2018.
Jake Cox

Modest Mouse Replaces Glass Animals at Velorama

Kyle Harris | July 18, 2018 | 7:03am
Velorama, the RiNo music festival that's a part of the Colorado Classic bike race, just announced that it will be be replacing August 17 headliner Glass Animals with Modest Mouse.

Glass Animals was forced to cancel not just its August performance in Denver, but its entire tour after a truck hit Joe Seaward, the band's drummer, while he was riding his bike earlier this month in Dublin, Ireland.

Frontman Dave Bayley wrote his fans on Facebook, "His leg was broken on impact and he became tangled in the truck’s trailer where his skull suffered a complex fracture. Miraculously, and thankfully, he is alive. After a couple of long operations he is now on the road to recovery. It’s going to be a long, difficult, and winding road, but knowing how determined Joe is, and seeing how much his body has recovered already in the past ten days, I am so optimistic that he will make it back to his cheeky old self."

Seaward has undergone two successful surgeries, one on his leg and the other on his skull, which was crushed under the truck's trailer, according to Bailey: "The collapsed skull had bruised and damaged the area of the brain responsible for speech. Initially Joe was only able to get out one word...’I’...but each day he is finding more."

Modest Mouse, which played a successful Front Range show at Red Rocks in May, was formed in 1993 and made waves in the indie-rock scene of the ’90s. The band garnered widespread attention after its album Good News for People Who Love Bad News came out in 2004, with two big hits: "Float On" and "Ocean Breathes Salty."

Modest Mouse will play Friday, August 17, after Slow Caves, Hop Along and the Kills. Also performing are the Cold War Kids, the Growlers, Matt and Kim and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

The festival, now in its second year, will run from Friday, August 17, through Sunday, August 19, at 27th and Blake streets. For more information, go to the Velorama website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

