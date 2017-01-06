Monkey Barrel Gets the Green Light to Host Live Music

EXPAND The Monkey Barrel can now host live music. Mark Antonation

Things are looking up for Jimmy Nigg and his bar Monkey Barrel, which had a rough time trying to find a place to serve liquor and music. He had to close his 1611 Platte Street spot since that building was slated to be demolished. Then, he hung a “coming soon” sign last spring outside of what would become the second incarnation of his bar, at 4401 Tejon Street. The announcement on the new space stated, "Live Music and Local Beer.”

It turns out live music wasn't coming so soon. Getting the green light turned out to be tricky, when last summer, he was received a liquor license but was denied the cabaret license he needed to host bands.

Nigg withdrew his cabaret license application and re-petitioned the Sunnyside neighborhood. Many had reached out to him to show support for live music, and he decided to take a second shot.

A rendering of the new Monkey Barrel. Courtesy of Jimmy Nigg

After turning in his second application, on December 28, he attended a hearing with the Department of Excise and Licenses. A week later, he received long awaited word that the city had approved the bar's license.

Since Monkey Barrel last September started slinging drinks and serving Carbone’s sandwiches, Nigg says he received special events permits to host live music. He had five shows with solo guitarists, “just to show neighbors there wasn’t going to be any concern about noise.”

He also worked out a good neighbor agreement with the neighborhood group Sunnyside United Neighbors, which Nigg says limits the bar to cutoff live music by midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

In the meantime, construction is under way for an addition on the building, which will include a dining room and an area for live music. Once that’s completed, Nigg says he plans on finishing a patio extension that leads to the sidewalk.

"The cabaret license can't be used until construction on the addition is complete," Nigg wrote in an email. "We are anticipating having that work completed at some point in March and hosting our official grand opening with multiple acts on the bill over three days ."

