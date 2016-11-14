Morrissey, Amanda Palmer and the Best Shows in Denver, November 14-17

Morrissey is at the Boulder Theater tonight. Eric Gruneisen

Morrissey, who once tried to start a band in Arvada, headlines the Boulder Theater on Monday, November 14, while Amanda Palmer is at the same venue on Thursday, November 17. Also tonight, there's a conversation and Q&A with Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina (Masha) and Alexandra Bogino (Sasha) at the Oriental Theater, Lucius is at the Gothic Theatre, and later in the week it's Lukas Graham at the Fillmore, the Sounds at Summit Music Hall and Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman at the Paramount Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Morrissey

$75, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Pussy Riot

$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Lucius

$20/$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Andra Day

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Lukas Graham

$25/$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Capital Cities

$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Bad Suns

$19.99/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

MC Chris

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Beth Gadbaw Trio

$14/$!6, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill

SayWeCanFly and Johnnie Guilbert

$15-$20, 6 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy

7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman

$49.50-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Sounds

$22.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Sturgill Simpson

$39.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Damien Escobar

$45-$65, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Niykee Heaton

$20$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Lydia

$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

RDGLDGRN and The ReMINDers

$13/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The World Alive

$18-$20, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Frank Iero & The Patience

$15-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Indigo Girls

$175, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Deitch, Porter & Sayers

$10, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Daphne Willis

$10-$12, 8 p.m, Walnut Room

The Dustbowl Revival

$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Art Deco Plays the Music of Paul Motian

$!0, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Nina Diaz

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Hydraform

$8-$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Yeasayer

$20$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Amanda Palmer

$24.50/$27.50, 7: 30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

STRFKR

$20/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers

$20-$23, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Toro y Moi

$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

AMZY

$9.33-$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Emarosa

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lost Network

$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Pat Bianchi Special Edition Trio

$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle (also November 18)