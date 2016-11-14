Morrissey, Amanda Palmer and the Best Shows in Denver, November 14-17
|
Morrissey is at the Boulder Theater tonight.
Eric Gruneisen
Morrissey, who once tried to start a band in Arvada, headlines the Boulder Theater on Monday, November 14, while Amanda Palmer is at the same venue on Thursday, November 17. Also tonight, there's a conversation and Q&A with Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina (Masha) and Alexandra Bogino (Sasha) at the Oriental Theater, Lucius is at the Gothic Theatre, and later in the week it's Lukas Graham at the Fillmore, the Sounds at Summit Music Hall and Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman at the Paramount Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Morrissey
$75, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Pussy Riot
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Lucius
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Andra Day
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Lukas Graham
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Capital Cities
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Bad Suns
$19.99/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
MC Chris
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Beth Gadbaw Trio
$14/$!6, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill
SayWeCanFly and Johnnie Guilbert
$15-$20, 6 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy
7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman
$49.50-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Sounds
$22.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Sturgill Simpson
$39.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Damien Escobar
$45-$65, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Records Showcase
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 7:30pm
-
Layzie Bone
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 7:00pm
-
Casey Donahew Band
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 8:00pm
-
Mark Chesnutt
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 8:00pm
-
Senses To Destroy
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 8:00pm
Niykee Heaton
$20$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Lydia
$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
RDGLDGRN and The ReMINDers
$13/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The World Alive
$18-$20, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Frank Iero & The Patience
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Indigo Girls
$175, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Deitch, Porter & Sayers
$10, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Daphne Willis
$10-$12, 8 p.m, Walnut Room
The Dustbowl Revival
$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Art Deco Plays the Music of Paul Motian
$!0, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Nina Diaz
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Hydraform
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Yeasayer
$20$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Amanda Palmer
$24.50/$27.50, 7: 30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
STRFKR
$20/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Toro y Moi
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
AMZY
$9.33-$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Emarosa
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lost Network
$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Pat Bianchi Special Edition Trio
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle (also November 18)
