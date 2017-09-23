 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
MorrisseyEXPAND
Morrissey
Brandon Marshall

Readers: Morrissey, the Cancel Queen, Returns for a Disappointment Encore

Westword Staff | September 23, 2017 | 5:19am
AA

Yesterday, we wrote that former Smiths singer Morrissey would be headed back to Colorado for a concert at the Paramount Theatre. Morrissey has become known for many things: His songwriting, his hairdo and his vegan antics. Sadly, he's also getting a bad reputation for not showing up when he says he will – and cancelling even once he arrives. This tidbit was not lost on our readers.

Tom writes: 

Related Stories

Morrissey will cancel tour within the next month.

Keeks replies:

What happens to the rest of us next month, oh wise fortune teller.

Brian weighs in:

If you go you are just feeding the massive ego of a forgotten man!

Walter responds:

The more you ignore him, the closer he'll get.

And Joshua adds:

The cancel queen heads back for a disappointment encore.

Read more of our coverage of Morrissey below.

Readers: Morrissey, the Cancel Queen, Returns for a Disappointment Encore
Morrissey Cancels Packed Room After Keyboardist Hospitalized in Boulder

Morrissey Cancels Packed Room After Keyboardist Hospitalized in Boulder

Morrissey announces that Gustavo Manzur (piano) has fallen ill.
Morrissey announces that Gustavo Manzur (piano) has fallen ill.
Brandon Marshall

Morrissey Cancels Denver Date Along with the Rest of the Dates on His North American Tour

Morrissey
Morrissey
Brandon Marshall

Morrissey Cancels Boulder Show, Addresses Crowd From the Stage

Morrissey
Morrissey
Brandon Marshall

Morrissey Was Tackled Onstage by a Fan, but His Long-Delayed Show Was a Triumph Anyway

Do you think Morrissey will cancel his tour? Let us know what you think?

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >