Readers: Morrissey, the Cancel Queen, Returns for a Disappointment Encore

Yesterday, we wrote that former Smiths singer Morrissey would be headed back to Colorado for a concert at the Paramount Theatre. Morrissey has become known for many things: His songwriting, his hairdo and his vegan antics. Sadly, he's also getting a bad reputation for not showing up when he says he will – and cancelling even once he arrives. This tidbit was not lost on our readers.

Tom writes:

Morrissey will cancel tour within the next month.

Keeks replies:



What happens to the rest of us next month, oh wise fortune teller.



Brian weighs in:



If you go you are just feeding the massive ego of a forgotten man!



Walter responds:



The more you ignore him, the closer he'll get.



And Joshua adds:



The cancel queen heads back for a disappointment encore.



Read more of our coverage of Morrissey below.

