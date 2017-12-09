Our Ten Most-Read Music Stories in 2017

Taylor Swift playing the first of two sold-out shows at the Pepsi Center during her 1989 tour.

In 2017, Denver made national music headlines when Taylor Swift came to town to battle in court with Denver DJ David Mueller over whether he groped her. The city enjoyed massive concerts from Metallica and Guns N' Roses at Sports Authority Field and missed other concerts because they were canceled, including one from Bruno Mars. The Gathering of the Juggalos, which was slated to happen here, was pushed to Oklahoma City, and we lost many great local musicians, including Matt Bellinger. Keep reading for Westword's most popular music stories of the year.

1. "Taylor Swift: David Mueller "Grabbed My Bare Ass...This Is Not Alleged"

Taylor Swift took to the stand on August 10, 2017, in the largest celebrity trial in Denver since 1994. After a lengthy trial, eight jurors determined that former Denver DJ David Mueller had assaulted and battered Swift. Read more here.