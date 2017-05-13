menu

The Ten Greatest Mom Songs of All Time


The Ten Greatest Mom Songs of All Time

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7:48 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Mother's Day is here, and it's time to celebrate (and/or mourn) all things Mom-related. If you're looking for some mommy-themed tunes to party to, weep to, or reflect on, we've got you covered. Sit back, enjoy and send a shout-out to the mothers you love.

1. "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys"
The Highwaymen

2. "Stacy's Mom"
Fountains of Wayne

3. "Mama Tried"
Merle Haggard

4. "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Queen

5. "Mother-in-Law"
Ernie K-Doe

6. "Dear Mama"
Tupac

7. "Hey Mama"
David Guetta, featuring Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha & Afrojack

8. "Treat Your Mother Right"
Mr. T

9. "Mama"
LunchMoney Lewis

10. "You Can't Lose Me"
Faith Hill

