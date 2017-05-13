The Ten Greatest Mom Songs of All Time
Mother's Day is here, and it's time to celebrate (and/or mourn) all things Mom-related. If you're looking for some mommy-themed tunes to party to, weep to, or reflect on, we've got you covered. Sit back, enjoy and send a shout-out to the mothers you love.
1. "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys"
The Highwaymen
2. "Stacy's Mom"
Fountains of Wayne
3. "Mama Tried"
Merle Haggard
4. "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Queen
5. "Mother-in-Law"
Ernie K-Doe
6. "Dear Mama"
Tupac
7. "Hey Mama"
David Guetta, featuring Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha & Afrojack
8. "Treat Your Mother Right"
Mr. T
9. "Mama"
LunchMoney Lewis
10. "You Can't Lose Me"
Faith Hill
