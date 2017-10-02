 


Music Gear Guys' new location in Englewood.
Music Gear Guys' new location in Englewood.
Courtesy of Gregory Decker

Priced Out of Denver, Music Gear Guys Reopens in Englewood

Jon Solomon | October 2, 2017 | 7:29am
AA

After thirteen years at 222 South Broadway, Music Gear Guys closed at the end of August after rent increased by more than $2,000 a month. Now owner Gregory Decker has found a new space at 2016 West Hamilton Drive in Englewood that’s twice the size of his former 1,200-square-foot spot.

Music Gear Guys owner Gregory Decker and a customer at the store's grand opening last weekend.
Music Gear Guys owner Gregory Decker and a customer at the store's grand opening last weekend.
Courtesy of Gregory Decker

With the bigger shop, which opened last weekend, Decker wants his store to be more community-driven and will host weekly indoor swap meets where people can sell or trade their gear and local music-business owners can promote their services.

“Most people don’t have the money to open up a store,” Decker says. “So, this gives you a way that you can actually have a store; people can start getting to know your business, so you can build, so you get on your own feet.”

Music Gear Guys' new location in Englewood.
Music Gear Guys' new location in Englewood.
Courtesy of Gregory Decker

There’s also rehearsal and recording space in the back of the store and an open stage area. Decker will be dealing more in used instruments, and he’ll try to consign and buy more used gear.

Customers at Music Gear Guys' grand opening last weekend
Customers at Music Gear Guys' grand opening last weekend
Courtesy of Gregory Decker

Since the new store is in a warehouse area, Decker hopes out-of-towners won’t just stumble in stoned, like they did at the South Broadway location. Not wasting time with those customers, he hopes to have more time to work on his patents, like Lok-N-Roll, his compensating locking nut for Floyd Rose tremolo systems. He’s finishing up his contract with Floyd Rose, and he’s working with some very big, well-known people in the industry and coming out with some signature models in January.

With more people buying gear online, some question how a store like his can stay open, particularly since some customers would visit the old space to try out pedals and then order them on Amazon right in front of him.

“That’s the way of the times," Decker says. “It is what it is, but sometimes people need that personal attention. They need a little more information with someone that has knowledge, more than just ratings.”

For more information about the new shop, visit Music Gear Guys online.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006. Solomon hopes to one day shake the hand of Tom Waits.

