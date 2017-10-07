 


The Music Gear Guys customers Gregory Decker hopes to attract.
Courtesy of Gregory Decker

Readers: Vacationing Stoners Buy Guitars, Too, Ungrateful D!ck

Westword Staff | October 7, 2017 | 11:00am
AA

Inventor and Music Gear Guys owner Gregory Decker has had a tough year. He was priced out of his South Broadway Denver shop, after thirteen years. This month, he reopened his legendary store in Englewood.

In talking about what he was looking forward to at the new location, he mentioned he would be relieved that stoned vacationers would not be walking into his store and not buying anything.

Related Stories

Some readers take umbrage with this remark, blast him for complaining about being priced out of Denver, and threaten to show up at his store acting like drunks.

Chuck writes:

Wow. What a ungrateful dick. I'm sure more than one of those annoying stoned out of towners bought product...fuckin' wow.

Frank threatens:

I'm gonna stumble in there like a drunk local and really give him a run for his money.

Matt adds:

Better keep those damn stoners out of the guitar shop.

Andrew offers:

Far as I know, stoners from outta town are welcome at Flipside Music.

Jodi points out:

Better keep the local stoners out too.

Scott notes:

Well imagine that..He had to move because the rent went up. That never happens in Denver.

On the other hand, Robert says:

I need to bring my guitar there.

Leslie continues:

Like Austin:(

And swiftly coming to Decker's defense, Frank weighs in:

Look at all of the overly sensitive crybabies on here getting offended. If you have actually been to his store, you would know that guy is actually extremely friendly and beyond talented when it comes to gear.

Read on for more of our coverage of Decker and Music Gear Guys.

Music Gear Guys' new location in Englewood.EXPAND
Courtesy of Gregory Decker

Priced out of Denver, Music Gear Guys Reopens in Englewood

The storefront of Music Gear Guys on South Broadway.EXPAND
Lila Thulin

Music Gear Guys Is Closing Broadway Store

Lok-N-Roll inventor Gregory Decker (left) with Regi Wooten.
Courtesy of Music Gear Guys

Music Gear Guys Owner Gregory Decker Invented Lok-N-Roll

