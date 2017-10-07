Readers: Vacationing Stoners Buy Guitars, Too, Ungrateful D!ck

Inventor and Music Gear Guys owner Gregory Decker has had a tough year. He was priced out of his South Broadway Denver shop, after thirteen years. This month, he reopened his legendary store in Englewood.

In talking about what he was looking forward to at the new location, he mentioned he would be relieved that stoned vacationers would not be walking into his store and not buying anything.

Some readers take umbrage with this remark, blast him for complaining about being priced out of Denver, and threaten to show up at his store acting like drunks.