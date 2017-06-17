The Best Places to Hear Live Music on Broadway

3 Kings Tavern Brandon Marshall

Sure, Colfax Avenue boasts many of the city's best music venues, but Broadway has its share of spots where you can hear live music, too. Walk down that strip and you'll find places that host punk, metal, indie-rock, honky-tonk, jazz and pretty much everything in between. Starting at Mutiny Information Cafe and working our way south, here are a handful of our favorite music venues on Broadway. If you're looking for more about this storied street, check out this week's Westword cover story.

EXPAND Skrewtape plays at Mutiny Information Cafe on February 17, 2017, during Don't Panic Fest Scott Lentz

Mutiny Information Café

2 South Broadway

Stuffed to the gills with new and used books, graphic novels, local-band CDs and vinyl, Mutiny Information Cafe is a place where you can sit at a table, sip coffee and flip through a book while a loud punk band plays on the floor just a few feet away. It's a rarely seen juxtaposition, but it's one that works alarmingly well. Rather than just keep Mutiny as a bookstore, the owners continue to cultivate the music community, opening up their doors to bands of all kinds and letting them play as loud as they want.

The hi-dive Brandon Marshall

hi-dive

7 South Broadway

Since opening in 2003, the hi-dive has become a Denver institution. Many top-shelf local bands got their start at the intimate South Broadway bar, which sits smack-dab in the middle of the Baker neighborhood. And even though many of those groups can now easily fill places twice its size, they still make it down to the hi-dive to perform on a regular basis.

EXPAND 3 Kings Tavern Brandon Marshall

3 Kings Tavern

60 South Broadway

Calling 3 Kings Tavern a rock bar only hints at the entertainment to be found at the South Broadway mainstay. From burlesque revues, dance nights, and art shows in the basement gallery to a full calendar of shows by top-notch local talent and compelling national acts (Red Fang and High Fire among them), 3 Kings has something for everyone.

The Maykit | The Skylark Lounge | July 25, 2015 Tom Murphy

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway

The stalwart watering hole moved in 2003 from its sixty-year home at 58 South Broadway to roomier digs at 140 South, but the revered smoky atmosphere was carefully transferred, along with the pinups and classic Western and sci-fi movie posters that still hang over maroon booths. The Skylark brings its share of rockabilly, honky-tonk and rock bands on a weekly basis.

Read on for more of the best music venues on Broadway.