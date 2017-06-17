The Best Places to Hear Live Music on Broadway
|
3 Kings Tavern
Brandon Marshall
Sure, Colfax Avenue boasts many of the city's best music venues, but Broadway has its share of spots where you can hear live music, too. Walk down that strip and you'll find places that host punk, metal, indie-rock, honky-tonk, jazz and pretty much everything in between. Starting at Mutiny Information Cafe and working our way south, here are a handful of our favorite music venues on Broadway. If you're looking for more about this storied street, check out this week's Westword cover story.
|
Skrewtape plays at Mutiny Information Cafe on February 17, 2017, during Don't Panic Fest
Scott Lentz
Mutiny Information Café
2 South Broadway
Stuffed to the gills with new and used books, graphic novels, local-band CDs and vinyl, Mutiny Information Cafe is a place where you can sit at a table, sip coffee and flip through a book while a loud punk band plays on the floor just a few feet away. It's a rarely seen juxtaposition, but it's one that works alarmingly well. Rather than just keep Mutiny as a bookstore, the owners continue to cultivate the music community, opening up their doors to bands of all kinds and letting them play as loud as they want.
|
The hi-dive
Brandon Marshall
hi-dive
7 South Broadway
Since opening in 2003, the hi-dive has become a Denver institution. Many top-shelf local bands got their start at the intimate South Broadway bar, which sits smack-dab in the middle of the Baker neighborhood. And even though many of those groups can now easily fill places twice its size, they still make it down to the hi-dive to perform on a regular basis.
|
3 Kings Tavern
Brandon Marshall
3 Kings Tavern
60 South Broadway
Calling 3 Kings Tavern a rock bar only hints at the entertainment to be found at the South Broadway mainstay. From burlesque revues, dance nights, and art shows in the basement gallery to a full calendar of shows by top-notch local talent and compelling national acts (Red Fang and High Fire among them), 3 Kings has something for everyone.
|
The Maykit | The Skylark Lounge | July 25, 2015
Tom Murphy
Skylark Lounge
140 South Broadway
The stalwart watering hole moved in 2003 from its sixty-year home at 58 South Broadway to roomier digs at 140 South, but the revered smoky atmosphere was carefully transferred, along with the pinups and classic Western and sci-fi movie posters that still hang over maroon booths. The Skylark brings its share of rockabilly, honky-tonk and rock bands on a weekly basis.
Read on for more of the best music venues on Broadway.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Demun Jones
TicketsThu., Jul. 20, 8:00pm
-
Global Dance Festival - Friday Pass
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 3:00pm
-
Rooney
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 7:00pm
-
"Rock of Aging"
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!