Five Music Videos by Artists Playing Denver in the Coming Months

When Childish Gambino's video for "This Is America" dropped May 5, it sparked a conversation about race and the morality of United States culture. And the artist, who will be performing in Denver in October, demonstrated that music videos continue to have enormous creative potential.

The following five videos by bands who will be playing Denver in the months ahead demonstrate a variety of approaches to the art form. Some of these artists, like Gambino and Janelle Monáe, are members of the pop-culture pantheon. Others, like Le Butcherettes, Demo Taped and Denver's own Compass & Cavern, are rising.

Le Butcherettes

May 18

Oriental Theater

If you don't already suffer from arachnophobia, there's a good chance you will after watching Le Butcherettes' latest video. The Mexico-born, Texas-based band is celebrating its signing to Rise Records, the punk/metal label, with the release of this new and utterly terrifying music video for the song "spider/Waves." The act, which will be returning to Denver for a concert at the Oriental Theater on May 18, has been touring aggressively over the past year. In the video, Terry Butcherettes, the garage-punk band's fierce lead singer, wears her grandmother's Chichimecan warrior outfit. The singer says of the video: "Lyrically, it's like this big delicious spider has its wave. In a way, we're all caught in it. This thing wants to devour as much as it can, but you have to make sure you're okay. You're trying to protect yourself from something that wants to get in."