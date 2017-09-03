 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Cheap Perfume at Bar Standard.EXPAND
Cheap Perfume at Bar Standard.
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Who Decides Which Americans Are Nazis Worth Punching?

Westword Staff | September 3, 2017 | 5:14am
AA

The Colorado Springs-based feminist punk band Cheap Perfume released a video, "It's Okay (to Punch Nazis)," on Friday, September 1, not long after String Cheese Incident's drummer blasted antifascists for punching Nazis (and then detoured into a bizarre rant about Jewish bankers that he eventually apologized for). We also told the story of how Cheap Perfume decided to write its song about the fight against fascism and why the musicians shifted from espousing nonviolence to deciding that sometimes force is okay – particularly when it comes to Nazis.

Readers have weighed in on all sides: some baffled as to why anybody would think punching Nazis was a bad idea, others arguing that fascists have the right to freedom of speech just like everybody else, and others saying it's actually antifascists who deserve a fist to the face. Writes John:

Who on earth is saying it's not okay to punch Nazis? Other than Nazis...

Jer replies:

The problem isn't with punching Nazis... the problem is with people pointing fingers and accusing other with whom they disagree as Nazis. I voted for Trump, I'm not a Nazi, but I've been called one. I dare anyone to punch me.  

David adds:

Who among you will determine which Americans are Nazis? What standard will you use? Will it be the same standard you use for racist? Homophobe? Islamaphobe? Misogynist? White Supremacist? Bigot?

Sean weighs in:

Grandma and grandpa had no problem killing Nazis, and that's why we call them "the greatest generation!" 

And Luis concludes: 

Violence is cyclical.

Read more of Westword's coverage about musicians taking political stands during these turbulent times.

Stephanie Byrne of Cheap Perfume.EXPAND
Stephanie Byrne of Cheap Perfume.
Joel Rekiel of BLDGBLKS Music Co.

"It's Okay to Punch Nazis," Sings Cheap Perfume

String Cheese IncidentEXPAND
String Cheese Incident
Courtesy of Electric Forest

SCI Drummer Scolds Antifa, Goes on Bizarre "Jewish Banking" Rant

Slayer performed at 1STBANK Center on August 2, 2017.
Slayer performed at 1STBANK Center on August 2, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Amid Nazi Accusations, Trump and Death, Slayer Hasn't Stopped Thrashing

Muscle Beach
Muscle Beach
Jay Vollmar

Colorado Musicians on SXSW's Deportation Threats to International Acts

Brian Cook (center) and Russian Circles play Monday, April 24, at the Fillmore, with Eagles of Death Metal and Mastodon.EXPAND
Brian Cook (center) and Russian Circles play Monday, April 24, at the Fillmore, with Eagles of Death Metal and Mastodon.
Russian Circles

Russian Circles' Brian Cook Is Glad Trump's Presidency Is a Train Wreck

Hazel Miller Jazz Trio
Hazel Miller Jazz Trio
Hazel Miller

Hazel Miller Provides a Joyful Alternative to Trump's Inauguration

What do you think about the use of force in the fight against fascism? Is it ever okay to use violence to achieve a political goal?

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >