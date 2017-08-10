 


My Morning Jacket headlines 1STBANK for a three-night New Year's Eve run.
My Morning Jacket headlines 1STBANK for a three-night New Year's Eve run.
Jon Solomon

My Morning Jacket, the Killers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 10, 2017 | 5:00am
My Morning Jacket takes over 1STBANK Center for a three-night New Year's run from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, December 31. Prince's former band the Revolution opens December 29, tUnE-yArDs opens on December 30, and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires open on December 31. Tickets ($50.95-$76) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

Umphrey's McGee will also be in town for a three-night New Year's run, at the Fillmore Auditorium from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, December 31. Tickets ($39.50-$45 for December 29-30 shows and $79.50-$90 for a December 31 show) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

The Killers, who are set to release their fifth album in September, headline the 1STBANK Center on Monday, February 18; tickets ($39.75-$89.50) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Dopapod: Thu., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Iron Gag: With Stoic, Deter, Mon., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $6-$8.
Vintage Trouble: With Desi Valentine, Tue., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Guided by Voices: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.50.
Hayes Carll: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Poolside: Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Face Vocal Band: Wed., Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40.
Insane Clown Posse: Mon., Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m., $32-$35.
The Wood Brothers: With Sean McConnell, Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $28-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

KnowMads: With All Star Opera, Ryan Charles, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Trae the Truth: With RicoLaw, Scotty ATL, A-Meazy, DNA, DJ K-Tone, Wed., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Underachievers: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$85.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

103.5 The Fox's Halloween Hair-Ball: Featuring Lita Ford and Tom Keifer, Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $29.75.
SunSquabi: With the Russ Liquid Test, Escort (live band), Defunk and Flamingosis, Sat., Nov. 11, 7 & 8 p.m., $20.75-$26.
Umphrey's McGee: Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$90.

1STBANK CENTER

The Killers: Mon., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $39.75-$89.50.
My Morning Jacket: With the Revolution (12/29), tUnE-yArDs (12/30), Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires (12/31), Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $50.95-$76.

FOX THEATRE

Desert Dwellers: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Party Favor: With Krane, Thu., Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Snakehips: Tue., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25.

GLOBE HALL

The Bronx: Sun., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $22-$27.
Consider the Source: With Whiskerman, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Dance with the Dead and Gost: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The National Parks: With RIVVRS, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Trashcan Sinatras: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Aquabats: Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $25.
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $30.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Abrams: With Glacial Tomb, Nightwraith, Kenaima, Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dead Horses: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Fathers: With Sugarskulls & Marigolds, Sounds Like Words, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Melvv: Fri., Nov. 10, 11 p.m., $12-$15.
Mir Fontane and Future Heroes: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
White Dwarf: Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Joey Brawners Halloween Special: Featuring Rapping Prince, Ballistic Biscuit, Denali Geesh, Dexter Soul, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Jonwayne: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
LA Witch: Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $10.75-$13.75.
Mystery Skulls: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Sam Coffey: Thu., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Slaves: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$17.
Sun Seeker: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Zealyn: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Barb Wire Dolls: With Svetlanas, 57, Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Citizen: With Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Dale Watson: Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Flatfoot 56: Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Have Mercy: With Boston Manor, Can't Swim, A Will Away, Tue., Oct. 31, 6 p.m., $15-$17.
High Waisted: With Corner Girls, Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Mac Lethal: Wed., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Dryjacket: With Sundressed, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Desert Dwellers and Quixotic: With Mikey Thunder, Erothyme, Moon Frog, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $25.
The Wood Brothers: With Sean McConnell, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $29.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Face Vocal Band: Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Monica and Keyshia Cole: Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $42.25-$95.25.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Ski Mask the Slump God: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Matt Costa: Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Parsonsfield: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Timothy B. Schmit: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $75-$85.

