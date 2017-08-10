My Morning Jacket, the Killers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

My Morning Jacket headlines 1STBANK for a three-night New Year's Eve run.

My Morning Jacket takes over 1STBANK Center for a three-night New Year's run from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, December 31. Prince's former band the Revolution opens December 29, tUnE-yArDs opens on December 30, and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires open on December 31. Tickets ($50.95-$76) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

Umphrey's McGee will also be in town for a three-night New Year's run, at the Fillmore Auditorium from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, December 31. Tickets ($39.50-$45 for December 29-30 shows and $79.50-$90 for a December 31 show) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.

The Killers, who are set to release their fifth album in September, headline the 1STBANK Center on Monday, February 18; tickets ($39.75-$89.50) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.