My Morning Jacket, the Killers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

My Morning Jacket takes over 1STBANK Center for a three-night New Year's run from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, December 31. Prince's former band the Revolution opens December 29, tUnE-yArDs opens on December 30, and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires open on December 31. Tickets ($50.95-$76) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.
Umphrey's McGee will also be in town for a three-night New Year's run, at the Fillmore Auditorium from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, December 31. Tickets ($39.50-$45 for December 29-30 shows and $79.50-$90 for a December 31 show) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.
The Killers, who are set to release their fifth album in September, headline the 1STBANK Center on Monday, February 18; tickets ($39.75-$89.50) go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Dopapod: Thu., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Iron Gag: With Stoic, Deter, Mon., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $6-$8.
Vintage Trouble: With Desi Valentine, Tue., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Guided by Voices: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.50.
Hayes Carll: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Poolside: Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Face Vocal Band: Wed., Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40.
Insane Clown Posse: Mon., Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m., $32-$35.
The Wood Brothers: With Sean McConnell, Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
KnowMads: With All Star Opera, Ryan Charles, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Trae the Truth: With RicoLaw, Scotty ATL, A-Meazy, DNA, DJ K-Tone, Wed., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Underachievers: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$85.
103.5 The Fox's Halloween Hair-Ball: Featuring Lita Ford and Tom Keifer, Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $29.75.
SunSquabi: With the Russ Liquid Test, Escort (live band), Defunk and Flamingosis, Sat., Nov. 11, 7 & 8 p.m., $20.75-$26.
Umphrey's McGee: Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$90.
The Killers: Mon., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $39.75-$89.50.
My Morning Jacket: With the Revolution (12/29), tUnE-yArDs (12/30), Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires (12/31), Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $50.95-$76.
Desert Dwellers: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Party Favor: With Krane, Thu., Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Snakehips: Tue., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25.
The Bronx: Sun., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $22-$27.
Consider the Source: With Whiskerman, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Dance with the Dead and Gost: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The National Parks: With RIVVRS, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Trashcan Sinatras: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Aquabats: Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $25.
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $30.
Abrams: With Glacial Tomb, Nightwraith, Kenaima, Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dead Horses: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Fathers: With Sugarskulls & Marigolds, Sounds Like Words, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Melvv: Fri., Nov. 10, 11 p.m., $12-$15.
Mir Fontane and Future Heroes: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
White Dwarf: Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Joey Brawners Halloween Special: Featuring Rapping Prince, Ballistic Biscuit, Denali Geesh, Dexter Soul, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Jonwayne: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
LA Witch: Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $10.75-$13.75.
Mystery Skulls: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Sam Coffey: Thu., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Slaves: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$17.
Sun Seeker: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Zealyn: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Barb Wire Dolls: With Svetlanas, 57, Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Citizen: With Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Dale Watson: Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Flatfoot 56: Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Have Mercy: With Boston Manor, Can't Swim, A Will Away, Tue., Oct. 31, 6 p.m., $15-$17.
High Waisted: With Corner Girls, Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Mac Lethal: Wed., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Dryjacket: With Sundressed, Sun., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $12.
Desert Dwellers and Quixotic: With Mikey Thunder, Erothyme, Moon Frog, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $25.
The Wood Brothers: With Sean McConnell, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Face Vocal Band: Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Monica and Keyshia Cole: Thu., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $42.25-$95.25.
Ski Mask the Slump God: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$75.
Matt Costa: Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Parsonsfield: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Timothy B. Schmit: Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $75-$85.
