Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce 2018 Red Rocks Concert

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have a busy few months ahead. The act is dropping a new album, Tearing at the Seams, on March 9, and announced today, January 17, that it is playing at Red Rocks on August 22.
On January 10, the Night Sweats released the first single off Tearing at the Seams; listen below:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Night Sweats will be joined at Red Rocks by New Orleans-based funk and soul purveyors Tank & the Bangas, who blew up after NPR featured them on a Tiny Desk Concert in March 2017; they played Denver's Globe Hall in 2017.
See the Tiny Desk Concert below:
Tickets go on sale for this all-ages show on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m., and are $46.75 to $52.50. They can be purchased through AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!