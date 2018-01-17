 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at the Ogden on December 15, 2017.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at the Ogden on December 15, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce 2018 Red Rocks Concert

Westword Staff | January 17, 2018 | 10:20am
AA

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have a busy few months ahead. The act is dropping a new album, Tearing at the Seams, on March 9, and announced today, January 17, that it is playing at Red Rocks on August 22.

On January 10, the Night Sweats released the first single off Tearing at the Seams; listen below:

Related Stories

The Night Sweats will be joined at Red Rocks by New Orleans-based funk and soul purveyors Tank & the Bangas, who blew up after NPR featured them on a Tiny Desk Concert in March 2017; they played Denver's Globe Hall in 2017.

See the Tiny Desk Concert below:

Tickets go on sale for this all-ages show on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m., and are $46.75 to $52.50. They can be purchased through AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >