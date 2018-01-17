Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce 2018 Red Rocks Concert

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at the Ogden on December 15, 2017.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have a busy few months ahead. The act is dropping a new album, Tearing at the Seams, on March 9, and announced today, January 17, that it is playing at Red Rocks on August 22.

On January 10, the Night Sweats released the first single off Tearing at the Seams; listen below: