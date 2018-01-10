Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce New Album, Release Single

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats announced they would be dropping a new album, Tearing at the Seams, March 9 on Stax Records.
To celebrate the news, the band released the first single off the album: "You Worry Me." The track is an up-tempo evocation of Rateliff's solo songs, demonstrating a fresh sound deviating from the Night Sweats' soul-driven tunes.
See the lyric video for the song below:
The Missouri-raised, Denver-based singer-songwriter turned soul sensation is coming off a busy couple of years, including releasing a blockbuster debut self-titled album that earned the band multiple ad spots with the platinum song "S.O.B." The band has made appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, CONAN and The Late Late Show With James Corden, and has toured the world.
Tearing at the Seams was recorded in Rodeo, New Mexico, with producer Richard Swift.
Pre-orders of Tearing at the Seams are available online.
