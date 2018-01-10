Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce New Album, Release Single

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats announced they would be dropping a new album, Tearing at the Seams, March 9 on Stax Records.

To celebrate the news, the band released the first single off the album: "You Worry Me." The track is an up-tempo evocation of Rateliff's solo songs, demonstrating a fresh sound deviating from the Night Sweats' soul-driven tunes.

See the lyric video for the song below: