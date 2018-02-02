Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Drop "Hey Mama" Single

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who are gearing up for a March 9 album release, dropped a new single, "Hey Mama," today — just days after announcing a second Red Rocks concert on August 23, with Slim Cessna's Auto Club.

Like "You Worry Me," the first song from new album Tearing at the Seams, "Hey Mama" is a welcome detour from the catchy soul style (see: "S.O.B.") on which the Night Sweats built their acclaim. If these two tracks are any indication, Rateliff — who has long explored different styles with the band the Wheel, as a solo act, and now with the Night Sweats — has not stopped trying new things.